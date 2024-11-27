Saints player who twisted Justin Herbert's ankle wins fine appeal
Back in early November, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert escaped an injury during an apparent dirty play from Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd.
Fast forward to Week 13, though, and the NFL has rescinded Shepherd’s $11,817 fine upon appeal, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz.
It’s a pretty shocking result from the NFL. Regardless of whether Shepherd thought Herbert still had the ball on the infamous play, he twisted the quarterback’s ankle in a way that could have injured him.
Chargers lineman Bradley Bozeman, who wasn’t fined for his violent response to Shepherd’s play, clearly felt some type of way about it and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t happy about it after the game.
Yet the NFL, which goes overboard protecting quarterbacks at times, thinks otherwise about this one.
