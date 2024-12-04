Skip Bayless starts the Jim Harbaugh Coach of the Year campaign
When the Los Angeles Chargers needed to turn to a new chapter in the offseason, hiring Jim Harbaugh to write the following pages was arguably their best move. Harbaugh had just led the Michigan Wolverines to a 15-0 season, along with a national championship win over the Washington Huskies.
Harbaugh's first stint in the NFL was as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. This shot with the Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a better start, as Harbaugh's led his new squad to an 8-4 record in his first year at the helm. For a team that went 5-12 the previous season, Harbaugh's presence and influence has already been fully injected into this Chargers roster.
After their 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, TV analyst Skip Bayless believes that Harbaugh should win Coach of the Year.
Harbaugh won the award in 2011 after his first season coaching the 49ers. He has the chance to do so again, this time with the Chargers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ trade with Patriots just keeps getting better…and worse for NE
Jim Harbaugh looks like prophet after new Chargers player's big day
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh still the one Michigan Wolverines let slip away
Jim Harbaugh’s Ladd McConkey injury update isn’t very encouraging