Pick Six: Tarheeb Still's return gives Chargers lead in 3rd quarter vs Falcons
He did it again! Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still grabbed an interception off of Kirk Cousins earlier in the game. He was able to pick off Cousins again, this time returning it 62 yards for a touchdown, giving the Chargers a 15-10 lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter.
Still has been apart of a stellar Chargers rookie class, as his interception total goes up to three on the season after his robbery of Cousins. The Chargers would complete a two-point conversion following Still's touchdown, increasing the lead 17-10.
