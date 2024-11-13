Tuli Tuipulotu keeps prepping Chargers for life after Mack, Bosa
The Los Angeles Chargers are possibly staring at a 2025 season without Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
That would normally be a pretty terrifying proposition. But 2023 second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu has really started to emerge in recent weeks with Bosa on a pitch count while he battles a hip injury and Mack battles an injury of his own.
Tuipulotu is now up to 5.5 sacks over the last three games, a number that actually has him pacing the entire team in the stat. He’s added 13 tackles and three tackles for loss to his resume over that three-game span, too.
It hardly stops there, either. Tuipulotu was one of the five highest-graded Chargers overall from the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, checking in at a 71.2 PFF grade.
Should Tuipulotu keep ascending as expected, it clears up at least some of the long-term concern for the roster. Mack is a free agent after the season and while it’s hard to imagine the Chargers would let him get away, he’s also 33 years old. Bosa’s extensive injury history certainly means the team could look to use the out built into his contract, too.
One thing’s for sure—Tuipulotu’s arrow keeps pointing up and the Chargers will need guys like him to develop to up the chances this roster reset goes well.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Best of Jim Harbaugh's Chargers press conferences in 2024
Bill Belichick offers take on Jim Harbaugh, Chargers turnaround
Chargers unlock aspect of offense with Justin Herbert's legs
Chargers’ Bud Dupree had revenge game vs. Titans – can it continue?
Did Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh troll Titans on purpose on game-ending TD?