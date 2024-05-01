Chargers News: Watch Joe Alt Commandeer A Helicopter Over Detroit
Days before the 2024 NFL Draft kicked off and the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick, Alt was given a whirlwind trip at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base.
In partnership with USAA, the official NFL Salute to Service Partner, Alt was given a tour of the air base, along with fellow draftee Bo Nix, who was taken by the Denver Broncos No. 12 overall. Both Alt and Nix were showcased sitting in many of the military air vehicles, and even got to fly in a UH-60 Black Hawk. The video can be seen below:
Alt and Nix were taken around the city of Detroit where the 2024 NFL Draft was held, including flying over Comerica Park, where the Detroit Tigers play. Though Alt's home is now in Southern California, it must have been incredible to see Detroit from that vantage point.
Alt speaks about his connection with the military as both of his grandfathers, Roger Rozmark and Robert Alt, served in the Army. The video also showcases the new Chargers offensive lineman shaking many hands and providing autographs. which he also expressed was special considering his deep appreciation for all military members.
Though he has not played a snap in the NFL, Alt could be one of the most dominant lineman the game has ever seen. From getting a chance to fly in a military helicopter just days before the draft, and then being selected No. 5 overall, Alt has gone through some amazing experiences in just a short week. Now, he will begin his transition from a college standout to a pro in the NFL.