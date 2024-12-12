Will Dissly injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers TE for Week 15
Will Dissly, who's emerged as the Los Angeles Chargers' top tight end this season, is expected to miss multiple weeks. His injury status is one of the more important ones to watch as the regular season winds down and the Chargers look to make a strong push towards the playoffs.
Will Dissly injury update
- The Chargers listed Dissly as “did not participate” on the first injury report of the week due to knee and shoulder injuries.
The path so far…
Dissly suffered a shoulder injury in the Chargers' 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. He managed two catches for 19 yards, but this injury is "week to week" according to Jim Harbaugh.
What it means…
Dissly's potential extended absence means another tight end needs to emerge quickly. Dissly's had a career year, catching 43 passes for 418 yards and one touchdown. They might roll with Stone Smartt, who caught three passes for 54 yards against the Chiefs on Sunday night.
