Will Dissly injury update could be silver lining for Chargers
Will Dissly has emerged as the Los Angeles Chargers' main tight end option this season. He's been having a career year, catching 43 passes for 418 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately for Dissly, he'll miss the next few weeks with a shoulder injury, according to Jordan Schultz.
With Dissly sidelined, this opens a massive opportunity for Stone Smartt. The former 2022 undrafted free agent didn't have much of an impact before last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording just three catches for 44 yards in 10 games. With Ladd McConkey ruled out, the Chargers needed playmakers to step up in his place against the Chiefs. Smartt was one of them.
He had three catches for 54 yards on the night, showing what he can do when given the chance. Smartt likely just catapulted as the team's No.1 tight end for the remainder of the regular season, with the opportunity to show he can be a reliable target for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense.
