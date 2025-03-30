2025 NFL Draft: Will Chiefs Find a Talented OT?
The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to have another good draft class in next month's 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs' front office, led by Brett Veach, has done a great job in finding the talent that best fits their team and scheme over the last few drafts. They will look to do the same in April. The Chiefs still have areas to fill on the roster, and you know they are going to do their best to fill them in the draft.
The Chiefs want to upgrade on the offensive line, wide receiver, and running back on the offense side of the ball. For the defensive side they want they want help at all three levels, in the secondary, at the linebacker position, and defensive line help.
The interesting thing to watch for the Chiefs in the draft is whether they will start offensive heavy or defensive-heavy in the early rounds.
PFF gave their grades of the best positions in the draft based on the talent that is coming out.
For the Chiefs offensive tackle need, they game the position group a B-.
This may be the most difficult group to tag a letter grade to in the 2025 NFL Draft class. While four tackles currently have first-round grades on PFF’s big board, the prevailing sentiment among draft evaluators is that many of them project better on the interior at the pro level.
Issues with changes to the measurement process at the NFL Combine have left many scouts with mixed data — and significantly affected the stock of Will Campbell, PFF’s top-ranked offensive line prospect, after his length measurements came in lower than what's typically acceptable by NFL standards. Some here at PFF even believe his talents and football IQ would be better suited at center.
Length concerns also follow Kelvin Banks Jr., who could shift inside. Armand Membou may profile as the safest pick up front after showcasing stellar athleticism during NFL Combine workouts, but he profiles as a right tackle, given his experience. That leaves Josh Simmons as perhaps the only true first-round prospect at left tackle, and he is coming off a serious ACL injury.
The Chiefs look to be in good position to draft an offensive tackle in the draft. Whether it is in the first or later rounds the draft class for offensive tackle is deep.
