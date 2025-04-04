2025 NFL Draft: Former RB Predicts Chiefs To Help Secondary
The Kansas City Chiefs have the 31st pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and with it less than a month away, there still isn't a definitive prospect for them to draft. With them selecting at the end of the first round, it's hard to predict who will be available by then.
The player most attributed to the Chiefs from mock drafts and analysts has been Derrick Harmon, who would shore up their defensive line and have somebody in place to take over whenever Chris Jones decides to retire.
The smartest thing for Kansas City to do is target an offensive lineman after their loss in a dominant fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The player they should target is Josh Simmons, as their priority should be the offensive line, regardless of who they pick in the first round.
Maurice Jones-Drew played running back in the NFL for nearly a decade, and now he is an analyst for the NFL. He recently published his mock draft in which he predicts the Chiefs will help out their secondary by drafting Jahdae Barron.
"The Chiefs add a big, strong cornerback in an effort to help Steve Spagnuolo's secondary shut down the top offenses in the AFC. Barron might begin his career as a nickel corner but he can also play outside", said Jones-Drew.
While the offensive line deserves most of the blame for their loss against the Eagles, their defense also got rooted, allowing 40 points. If the Chiefs had a better secondary, perhaps a comeback could've been in the works for them.
The Chiefs are most likely done in free agency, which means the draft is their last chance to add more talent before they embark on a new season. If they want to continue their dominance in the AFC, their first-round pick has to be close to perfect.
Barron conducts himself with attitude and it translates to the field, as he's a lockdown corner and isn't afraid of trash-talking or getting in the faces of opposing wide receivers, he may be the injection of life their secondary needs after the departure of Justin Reid.
