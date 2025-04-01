A Creative Way the Chiefs Can Have a Successful Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs are back to the drawing board after a disappointing end to the season. After being thoroughly beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs undoubtedly need to improve. Luckily, they have multiple ways of improving this offseason, including the NFL Draft.
The Chiefs have made a couple of under-the-radar moves this offseason. However, the draft arguably gives them the best chance to improve, as the Chiefs do not have much money to spend in free agency. Kansas City is one solid draft haul away from hoisting up another Lombardi Trophy.
Matt Miller of ESPN recently released a mock draft with seven rounds of picks for every team in the National Football League. Miller believes the Chiefs will have a solid haul in the NFL Draft, as the team is already stacked with talent at multiple positions on the roster.
"Signing [Jaylon] Moore shouldn't be the Chiefs' last move at offensive tackle, especially given the inconsistency their returning players showed a year ago. Grant {Charles} is an amazing mover at tackle with fluid, quick feet and the length to make an impact on the left side of the line. But he needs to develop as he graduates from facing FCS competition to NFL defenders. Grant is a redshirt player with a future at left tackle if he can add strength in his lower body," Miller said.
Miller believes the Chiefs will select defensive tackle Joshua Farmer with the 66th overall pick in the draft, helping solidify their defensive line. This is after Miller projected the Chiefs would select edge rusher Mykel Williams in the first round.
"It's been a revolving door next to Chris Jones at defensive tackle, and Farmer's ability as a 1-technique is a dream fit next to the likely future Hall of Famer," Miller said.
The Chiefs must stay the course and stick to the plan. They do not need to panic or make drastic moves because of what happened in the Super Bowl. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes must steady the ship on the field while the Chiefs' front office continues to add to the roster behind the scenes.
With the draft just a few weeks away, time will tell how Les Snead decides to approach the draft.
Be sure you also visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to shoot us a follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.