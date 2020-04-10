Who do the Chiefs get in SI.com's five-round NFL mock draft?

As the all-digital NFL Draft inches closer, the Kansas City Chiefs will be adding some new players to an offseason that's been about retaining their own. SI.com's Kevin Hanson took a crack at a full five-round mock draft, including all five of the picks that the Chiefs are slated to have in 2020.

Here's what Hanson did in the shoes of general manager Brett Veach.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

While UDFA Charvarius Ward is coming off a strong second season, the team’s cornerback room is extremely thin after free agency. While he didn’t have a stellar performance against Ja’Marr Chase and LSU in the national championship game, Terrell is a long and athletic corner that would help address one of the team’s bigger needs.

After re-signing cornerback Bashaud Breeland, Hanson's first pick may seem like less of a fit for the Chiefs, but Terrell could still very well be the choice at 32. Breeland and Ward are both only currently under contract through the 2020 season, leaving the cupboard bare after next year, barring a possible extension for Ward. Plus, with the Chiefs' propensity to routinely play with five defensive backs on the field at a time, the Chiefs could absolutely get Breeland, Ward and Terrell on the field at once, sliding one of them into the slot.

For our Chiefs-specific scouting report on A.J. Terrell and how he'd fit in KC, click here.

63. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF): Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

While this isn't quite the value the Chiefs would have to give up for a running back like D'Andre Swift in the first round, this is still a high draft pick for a player at a highly volatile position. For more on why the Chiefs shouldn't take a running back this high, click here and watch the video at the top of the page.

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Going with two cornerbacks in the draft isn't inherently negative for the Chiefs. It's a deep draft class and adding another corner to develop for the long-haul would make total sense. However, since this draft was published before the Chiefs re-signed Breeland, they could go elsewhere in a re-mock. Plus, Florida WR Van Jefferson is still on the board in this mock, an intriguing receiving prospect to add to the offense.

138. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Harris, IOL, Washington

Especially with uncertainty about the Chiefs' plans across the offensive line, a fourth-round interior offensive lineman would fit well in this spot. Harris, a self-proclaimed football nerd, would be able to compete with Austin Reiter and Nick Allegretti at center, and could likely kick to either guard position if he doesn't win the center spot.

178. Kansas City Chiefs: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

Hanson has the Chiefs exiting the draft without a linebacker or additional pass-catcher, but a fluid player like Heck could benefit from some time to develop with the Chiefs before being asked to step into a swing-tackle or even starting role, with Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz and new addition Mike Remmers currently at the top of the depth chart, with Fisher and Schwartz as stone-cold locks to start in 2020.

For Kevin Hanson's full five-round mock draft, click here.