The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly interested in WR Henry Ruggs III

The 2020 NFL draft is three days away, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling about what the Kansas City Chiefs will do with the 32nd overall pick.

Speculation grew when Peter King of NBC Sports released his one and only mock draft filled with trades and “a round one full of hope”.

King had the Chiefs drafting TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the pick in his latest mock draft, but that wasn’t the only thing he said the Chiefs might do with their selection.

Craziest rumor of the first round: Chiefs want to trade up for Henry Ruggs if he falls into the twenties. Insane. Do they want every sub 4.35 guy in the National Football League? A couple of theories: There are only two very good cover corners in this draft, Okudah and Henderson, and they’d be long gone by the time the Chiefs could make a reasonable offer. Sammy Watkins is a short-termer, probably only one more year in KC, so another quick-twitch guy would fit either this year or next. Finally, fast guys with slight builds who collide with defenders tend to get hurt, so Ruggs would be good insurance for that in 2020 and a stalwart beyond that.

In his mock draft, King has Ruggs slated as the No. 21 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles. Out of Alabama, Ruggs started in 12 games for the Crimson Tide this past season. He averaged a team-high 18.7 yards per catch and scored seven touchdowns while also returning kickoffs.

The 5-foot-11, 188-pound wide receiver clocked a time of 4.27 in the 40-yard dash and added a 42-inch vertical leap during the NFL combine. As Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson return on one-year deals, trading up for Ruggs could give the Chiefs a valuable option for the future, keeping the “Legion of Zoom” up and running — literally.

In his April 16 teleconference, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach discussed the scenario of the Chiefs moving from their designated pick.

“Obviously the more picks, the more flexibility you have in every draft in regards to be able to position yourself for guys that you want,” Veach said. “I think that when you look at this draft, I would say that you never want to go into a draft and pigeonhole yourself in saying ‘We’re definitely moving down’ or ‘We’re definitely just going to stay there’.

Veach has yet to make a first-round selection in his tenure with the Chiefs. If Veach stays at 32 and picks Gladney, Kansas City would be addressing one of its biggest position needs with a player who is a good scheme fit for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

