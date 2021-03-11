GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
The Chiefs Can Plan Ahead by Drafting Tommy Togiai

Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai projects as a run-stuffer at the next level. Should the Kansas City Chiefs think ahead and take him in the draft?
Tommy Togiai - IDL, Ohio State

By the numbers:

6'2", 300 pounds.

2020: 23 tackles (4.5 for loss), three sacks and two passes broken up in seven games played.

Positives:

Tommy Togiai possesses one of the best first steps in this year's interior defensive line class. His upper and lower body are equally explosive, possessing violent and heavy hands at the point of attack. Togiai moves up and down the line well and can change directions quickly. He's a good athlete who puts his gifts on display throughout the entirety of reps against the run as a gap-shooter.

Leverage is also a strong suit for Togiai. His stature allows him to maintain a consistently low pad level and get under the shoulders of opposing linemen. He sinks and drives with his hips and has good play strength largely because of it. From a technique standpoint, Togiai is fundamentally sound and plays with great effort as well.

Negatives:

While he's a good run defender, Togiai still has flaws in that regard. His lack of length makes it difficult for him to disengage at times and also gives him trouble against double-teams. Taller guards may prove to be significant obstacles for him as he tries to break free and get into the backfield. Togiai hasn't shown much as a pass-rusher. The athleticism is there, but his arsenal is limited and flexibility isn't a staple of his game. This could limit him to being a two-down player at the next level if he doesn't improve. 

Togiai's sample size is less than ideal for a top-100 prospect. He became a full-time starter and showed obvious growth in 2020 but before that, he was inconsistent. Teams will need to be cognizant of that and probably not rely on him to start on day one. 

How Togiai fits with the Chiefs:

With Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton and Khalen Saunders in the defensive line stable, adding another player isn't a need in 2021. With that said, Nnadi's contract expires after this season. Should the Chiefs opt to draft his replacement this season, Togiai makes a ton of sense. He's similar to Nnadi in how he wins and would thrive as a run-stopping nose tackle on first and second downs. Players like Wharton — more proven pass-rushers — could relieve him on third down, as is the case with Nnadi in the picture right now. 

Final Thoughts:

Togiai is a quality run defender with solid athleticism and fundamentals. He's limited as a pass-rusher right now which will dictate his ceiling in the NFL, but he still has an obvious path to becoming a starting-caliber player. There's still good value to be had in being a good two-down interior lineman on the defensive front. Should the Chiefs want to exercise foresight with Nnadi, selecting Togiai late in the third round would be a good idea.

