Latest SI.com mock draft brings star power to the AFC West

Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas has released her latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, and it brings positional value to the Kansas City Chiefs and star power to the AFC West.

Before we see how the rest of the division fared, let's skip to dessert. Vrentas has the Chiefs getting their solution at linebacker at pick 32.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma I resolved to go cornerback for the Chiefs, with the versatile Kendall Fuller gone from the secondary, but they could not pass up Murray if he is available here (which I am skeptical will happen, despite my leaving him on the board in a mock draft that I control entirely). Adding an explosive, playmaking young linebacker to the middle of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense would lift the whole unit.

We've already taken a look at Kenneth Murray here on Arrowhead Report, and you can click here for our full breakdown. In fact, our own Jordan Foote compared him to a Chiefs linebacking legend. (Seriously, click the link.)

With Isaiah Simmons going seventh and Patrick Queen going 28th, the Chiefs would have their pick between Wisconsin's Zack Baun and Murray as first-round solutions to their linebacker problem. While Vrentas admits that the board fell unexpectedly in her mock, this would be a nice choice for the Chiefs to have.

Now, to the madness of the rest of the AFC West.

4. *PROJECTED TRADE UP* Los Angeles Chargers (from New York Giants): Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Like Weak-Side Podcast co-host Conor Orr, I’m also projecting Herbert to be the second QB off the board. If Tua Tagovailoa were not coming off a hip surgery during a global pandemic that led to the cancellation of pre-draft visits and the combine medical re-check, maybe that would not have been the case. But even beyond Tua’s most recent operation is an injury history that raises valid durability questions. This is why I have a team trading up for Herbert instead of Tua. Both the Dolphins and Chargers could be in play to do so, but don't underestimate how motivated the Chargers are to find their next franchise QB after they passed up on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft, and struggled through the 2019 season with an aged Philip Rivers. Tyrod Taylor is a perfect bridge QB, someone they trust so that they don’t have to reach for a QB or play a rookie right away. But if there is a QB in this class they like, Taylor’s presence doesn’t preclude them for going to get him. And there is a lot to like about Herbert, who is big, athletic and has a strong arm.

At the top of the draft, the Chargers make a splash. Choosing Justin Herbert over Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa would have seemed a bit outrageous not that long ago, but it's an idea that's gaining momentum as the draft nears.

Staying consistent with my personal quarterback philosophy, this is a good strategy for the Chargers, even if it's the wrong quarterback. They won't catch up to the Chiefs with Tyrod Taylor, and even a return to form for why-is-he-still-a-free-agent quarterback Cam Newton probably wouldn't make them legitimate competitors with the Chiefs for the long haul. Want to catch up with Patrick Mahomes? Find your own young star at QB. Will Herbert be that guy? No idea. But the Chargers should find their best bet at the position and go get him.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama Evaluators are split on which receiver they like better: Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb. We’ll give the nod here to Jeudy, an exceptional route-runner who fills the void the Raiders have had since they ended the Antonio Brown saga last summer.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama John Elway is not in the QB market, but he’s in the market for targets for Drew Lock. Ruggs, who ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the Combine, would bring game-breaking speed to a Broncos offense in desperate need of playmakers.

With their first-round picks, the Raiders and Broncos draft the solutions to their receiver problems. Las Vegas (weird, right?) needs a true number one receiver for their generally unremarkable offense, and Denver needs to surround Drew Lock with the best weapons possible. Similarly to what I'd condone for the Chargers, the Broncos would be smart to focus on giving Lock the best possible chance to prove that he's their answer at quarterback. For the Raiders, Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota are known quantities, but Jeudy will still be there in 2021 for whoever the Raiders have throwing the ball to him then.

21. *PROJECTED TRADE DOWN* Las Vegas Raiders (from Philadelphia): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah Once Henderson is off the board in this mock draft, the Raiders trade down two spots, confident they’ll still be able to get a cornerback they like from the next tier. The Raiders missed on Byron Jones and their deal with Eli Apple fell through, so look for them to address cornerback with one of their two first-round picks.

Though the first round ends up falling pretty favorably for the Chiefs, Johnson would have been a nice fit. One of many cornerbacks Jordan Foote has broken down here on Arrowhead Report, Johnson can be a day-one contributor for his team, though 21 overall seems a bit high in this loaded cornerback class.

What do you think of the Chiefs' pick and how the rest of the AFC West panned out? Leave your reactions in the comments below!

For Vrentas' full mock draft, click here.