Three EDGE Prospects the Chiefs Should Target in the Draft

In a draft class that's stacked with EDGE talent, these are some prospects that could help the Kansas City Chiefs in various ways.

With Frank Clark currently listed as the only returning starter on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster at defensive end, it's a position that undoubtedly has to be addressed in the 2022 NFL Draft. Luckily enough for Kansas City, there is some serious EDGE talent in this year's class for the team to upgrade with.

Here are three prospects the Chiefs should consider drafting on each day of the draft.

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) and defensive end Keir Thomas (4) during the first half at Alumni Stadium.

On paper, Jermaine Johnson is a monster. He amassed 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in his junior year at Florida State while leading one of the nation's best run defenses. He has great size, is stronger than anyone at the position and is a great run defender that has a ton of potential to develop as a pass-rusher. Johnson is strong at the point of attack and shows great gap discipline. He’s a super physical player that does most of the pushing around and he uses his strength very effectively.

Johnson pushes the pocket well and has effective spin and bull-rush moves. He doesn’t have the elite bend and flexibility you want in a top-tier EDGE prospect, but he has the athleticism and frame to develop those necessary tools. Although his stock is trending up right now, there’s still a good chance the Chiefs have the chance to take him with the 29th or 30th pick. Johnson fits what the Chiefs like in an EDGE prospect, and would be a nearly perfect system fit.

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass as Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) defends against Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Josh Paschal is very much what Steve Spagnuolo's defensive ends have been in the past: strong, physical run defenders with limited pass rush moves who can push the pocket. Paschal is gap sound, disruptive and ever-present in the run game. He squeezes well on down blocks and is very savvy at stacking and shedding his blocker to make a play. He has great lower-body leverage that he uses well in run support and flashes it in pass-rushing situations. Paschal has a good inside swim move, bull rush and makes powerful contact — he just lacks that overall juice.

Paschal is limited athletically and doesn’t have the bend to flatten his arc and get to the quarterback consistently. He doesn’t have many counter moves, but his relentlessness to get to the quarterback keeps him in the backfield a lot. Paschal should be a serious target for the Chiefs in the second round of the draft. He's a nasty run defender that can still provide value as a pass-rusher with players like Chris Jones and the aforementioned Clark taking most of the attention in passing situations.

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (1) during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Kingsley Enagbare saw his draft stock fall over the course of the season and scouting process, but he has enamoring tools and talent that still give him value as a later pick. He has a good mix of finesse and power when it comes to getting after the quarterback. His swim and club moves are effective, he has good bend for a guy his size, his bull-rush move is deadly and his motor helps him get to the quarterback even when his pass-rush plan doesn't work. He’s also an extremely twitchy athlete, displaying so every chance he gets.

The big flaw in Enagbare’s game is his run defense. He gets washed out from his gap because of his high pad level and he doesn’t identify blocks very well. He has one of the longest wingspans in this class for EDGE players, but he doesn’t use it as well as he should—it would help him a lot if he did. Enagbare provides a deep bag of pass-rush moves that the Chiefs could use at the defensive end spot. They should look to target Enagbare in the fourth round. While he doesn’t possess the run-stopping tools right now, he could see valuable playing time and production as a rush-package EDGE.