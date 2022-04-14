Three Sleeper CB Prospects for the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft

With a definite need at CB, here are three sleepers the Chiefs could snag in the draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw Charvarious Ward and Mike Hughes sign elsewhere in free agency, leaving two big holes in the cornerback room.

With an obvious need for talent and depth at that position, these three prospects very well could be valuable selections outside of the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at each.

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel hugs defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during senior day ceremonies before the start of the NCAA college football game between the Tennesse Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Kns Tennessee Vanderbilt Football

Alontae Taylor is a true cover corner. He’s long, tall and fast with physical hands, great instincts and he reads the quarterback exceptionally. His length and strength are his biggest assets — they allow him to disrupt receivers at every level of the route. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage and is fantastic at re-routing his assignment. Taylor is also stellar at recognizing route distribution in zone coverage, as well as reading the quarterback's eyes to jump routes and deflect passes.

With his great length and long speed come some disadvantages. Due to his long legs, Taylor has trouble making quick cuts and changing directions in a phone booth. He’s not the best tackler, often diving at the ballcarrier without care — but he’s more than willing to try and make a play. He has special teams experience as a gunner as well. Taylor reminds me a lot of L’Jarius Sneed: a long, rangy and physical corner that can bump and run with any receiver they face.

Taylor can likely be had anywhere from Day 2 to Day 3 of the draft and can bring standout coverage skills to the field from day one.

Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

Oct 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) after a defensive stop during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Emerson is an interesting prospect because of the balance in his traits. He’s solid in about every aspect, but he doesn’t stand out besides his size. In coverage, he displays a disciplined lower half, great reaction and closing speed, patience on the route and the ability to starch receivers with his length and size. Emerson is a nearly flawless zone coverage corner. He never misses an assignment and diagnoses route combos early into the play.

His length, patience and burst suggest that he can be a good man coverage corner at the next level, even though Mississippi State didn’t use him much in that role. While Emerson possesses translatable coverage traits, he lacks the aggression and ball production that is desired at the cornerback position. He doesn’t have the ball tracking skills, tackling skills or elite athleticism to be considered an elite overall prospect.

The Chiefs' front office has been known to take cornerbacks later in the draft rather than earlier, and that’s where Emerson can come into play. He provides extremely solid value and a good baseline for a mid-round cornerback.

Chase Lucas, Arizona State

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel hugs defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during senior day ceremonies before the start of the NCAA college football game between the Tennesse Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Kns Tennessee Vanderbilt Football

The redshirt senior holds the Arizona State record for most starts in a career and has been productive in every season. Chase Lucas is versatile, technically sound, quick-footed and smooth-hipped. He can play on the boundary, where he shows off his ability to cut off deep routes and his great mirror technique. He can also play in the slot, where he shows good tackling ability, good route recognition and man-press prowess.

The concerns with Lucas are his size, strength and long speed. He struggles with bigger receivers due to his small frame and he doesn’t have the best make-up speed when beat deep. The Chiefs have taken productive and valuable corners in the later rounds over the last few years — looking at Sneed and Rashad Fenton — and Lucas would be another good addition to the secondary.

If Lucas is available in the fourth or fifth round of the draft, the Chiefs should heavily consider selecting him. His versatility could see him starting in the slot and possibly transitioning to a boundary role down the line or vice versa.