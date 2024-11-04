Chiefs Activate WR Justyn Ross, CB Nic Jones Before Week 9 Game vs. Buccaneers
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Monday Night Football stage, they'll be getting a bit of extra help via a pair of minor roster moves.
Per the NFL's daily personnel notice, Kansas City is activating wide receiver Justyn Ross and cornerback Nic Jones from the practice squad. Both players will join the reigning Super Bowl champions for Week 9 via standard elevation, making them candidates to play on Monday then subsequently return to the practice squad thereafter.
If active, this would be the first game played for either player this season. Starting with Ross, the former Clemson star appeared in 10 games (one start) for Kansas City a season ago but a suspension cut his year short. After failing to make the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster earlier this year, he returned to the practice squad and has been there ever since. The third-year man has six receptions for 53 yards in his NFL career and logged three receptions for 39 yards during August's preseason slate.
Jones, like Ross, has been a practice squad stash throughout this season. The 2023 seventh-round pick played in nine regular-season games as a rookie, primarily filling a special teams role for Dave Toub and company. He did, however, receive 67 defensive snaps in Week 18's regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite some offseason buzz surrounding Jones possibly making a bigger impact as a sophomore, he was among the end-of-roster cuts prior to the start of this season.
With injuries to the wide receiver and cornerback positions, these two elevations make sense for the Chiefs. A week ago, it was Montrell Washington who got the nod over Ross but didn't do much in Week 8's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. On the other side of the ball, Jaylen Watson is on the injured reserve list and Nazeeh Johnson couldn't get out of concussion protocol in time to play on Monday. Jones will provide the Chiefs with added depth on game day.