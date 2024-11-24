Chiefs Salute Spencer Shrader for Game-Winning Kick, Rookie 'Grateful' for Chance in KC
In yet another game this season, the Kansas City Chiefs needed some late-outing heroics to bring home a win. Luckily for them, that arrived in the form of a game-winning field goal as time expired on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
It wasn't Harrison Butker who saved the day for the reigning champs, though, nor was it Leo Chenal blocking a kick like he did in Week 10. This time, undrafted rookie Spencer Shrader drilled a 31-yard boot as time expired to give Kansas City a victory.
Following the game, head coach Andy Reid tipped his cap to the recent pickup for coming through in the biggest moment he's had in the NFL thus far.
"Most of all, listen, Spencer closing it out," Reid said. "That's a whole lot of pressure for a new guy and he's in here replacing for us, right now, a future Hall of Famer. That's not easy to do in these games, and he did a great job."
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed a similar sentiment, saying he had full confidence in Shrader making the kick once the offense got down the field.
"I had a ton of confidence," Mahomes said. "I've seen him do it in practice. Since he's been here, he's been going out there working. I had a ton of confidence. We got him into his sweet spot, and he nailed it right through there."
It's been a wild few weeks for Shrader, who is filling in for Butker due to the veteran injuring his meniscus during practice this month. After making both of his field goals in Week 10, Shrader left the New York Jets for Kansas City and hasn't looked back. Last Sunday saw him make all three of his extra point attempts in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, then he did the same this Sunday but added a trio of field goals to make him a perfect 5-for-5 in his debut season.
Thanks to a 33-yard run by Mahomes late in the game, Spencer was given what he confirmed was his dream scenario to give the Chiefs their 10th win of the year.
"Yeah, I think so," Shrader said. "I think the biggest emotion in that moment is gratitude, you know, for the opportunity and just happy that I was able to go out and perform for the team. When you join an organization like the Chiefs, there's a championship culture and there's a standard to uphold. For me, I just wanted to come in and do my best for the team for as long as I'm here. I was grateful to be put in a situation today to step up and put a couple points up there, but that's a team effort at the end of the day. Just really grateful for the opportunity [and] grateful to be a part of this team."
Shrader didn't reveal exactly how far away he'd have been comfortable trying a game-winner, but special teams coordinator Dave Toub dropped a hint earlier in the week. On Thursday, Toub said the rookie hit some 65-yarders during practice and has a "really, really strong leg." Considering he set Notre Dame's program record for the longest made field goal a year ago, that's no surprise.
Shrader's power didn't get put to the test on Sunday, but his accuracy certainly did. In a contest that ended up being closer than expected, every point he contributed was a critical one. He'll now look to build on the best possible 'welcome to the NFL' moment and continue maximizing his time alongside a team with championship expectations.
"It's been a whirlwind for sure, but I think the thing that helps in that situation is that I'm around a group of true professionals," Shrader said. "You come in and you have a snapper and holder that are elite at what they do, and they're trying to get you as comfortable as possible. Every day is a learning experience. You're working on things, you're refining your craft a little bit each day, but I couldn't be around a better group [or] a better team. Everyone reaching out, trying to get you as comfortable as possible to set you up for a situation like this. Yeah, there are growing pains and there are things to figure out, but I think it's gone about as good as it can given the timeline and given the situation, just being around amazing people."