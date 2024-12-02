Chiefs vs. Chargers: KC a Solid Home Favorite Against Visiting LA in Week 14
For the second week in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a trying contest as an AFC West opponent comes into town. The Los Angeles Chargers are making the trip up for Sunday Night Football in Week 14, as this weekend sees the two best clubs in the division battle it out.
It's also the final meeting between both squads this year. With Kansas City and Los Angeles winning in Week 13, where does the betting market settle on Sunday's game? Early in the week, Andy Reid's team is a favorite with most lines ranging from -3.5 to -4.5 for the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Considering the home team gets a built-in advantage on the betting front, this isn't viewed as a surefire win for the Chiefs. That's likely the correct call, as both sides met back in Week 4 and it was a one-score affair. Kansas City is notorious for not covering this year, boasting a losing record against the spread through 12 games. Despite an 11-1 record overall, close wins in recent weeks have many still siding with the reigning champs but questioning their chances to win in blowouts.
After Week 13's 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed the narrow victories and acknowledged that he feels the Chiefs can do better.
"I think, when you look back, it keeps you hungry," Mahomes said. "You're not satisfied with where we're at even though we're winning football games, and so we know we have to get better. I think everybody in that locker room knows that we have to get better. We want to go out there and do that and prove that, so our goal is, over these last few games, is to prove [we’re] the team that we believe we really are going into the playoffs and then play like that throughout the playoffs."
With this being the Chargers' last chance to seriously impact the AFC West race, the Chiefs will have their hands full facing a team that's won five of its last six games. Something's got to give in Week 14 – it's a near-perfect way to cap off the Sunday NFL slate.
