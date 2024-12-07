Chiefs vs. Chargers Preview: Serious Challenge for KC in Week 14 Matchup Against LA?
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action this weekend, and it's a thriller of a matchup against a bitter AFC West rival. There's plenty on the line on Sunday night for both the reigning Super Bowl champions and their opponent, the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. For Andy Reid's club, they can clinch the division title with a victory. On the flip side, Jim Harbaugh's squad has a major opportunity to send a statement with a road upset.
How does Kansas City match up with Los Angeles, and how could Sunday night's game unfold? Let's preview Week 14 and outline everything there is to know.
Chargers offensive breakdown: Solid, but unspectacular
Since the last time these two teams squared off (read Week 4's preview here), not a ton has changed in terms of how Los Angeles likes to operate overall. in year No. 1 with Harbaugh leading the team and Greg Roman commanding the offense, this is a run-heavy program that likes to limit mistakes and grind out drives. The Chargers border on bottom-10 usage of 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) despite being 10th in EPA/play, instead opting for steady diets of 21 (fifth in usage, 21st in EPA/play) and 22 (second in usage, ninth in EPA/play) personnel.
In many regards, this is a relatively average group. That's backed up by rankings in EPA (16th), explosive play rate (14th) and points per drive (18th). The caveat, however, is that Los Angeles turns the ball over less often than any team and has the second-lowest share of third-and-long situations faced on offense. That's set up by a diverse ground game consisting of outside zone, inside zone, power and man/duo concepts, although the Chargers are 26th in rush success rate entering Week 14. Adding in a dead-last ranking in yards before contact per attempt and J.K. Dobbins being on the injured reserve doesn't help matters.
Los Angeles won't throw the ball a ton, ranking 30th in attempts. With that said, Justin Herbert remains one of the game's better signal-callers and thrives in an offense that uses the play-action pass as much as just about anyone. Herbert and Co. are fourth in intended air yards per attempt. The former first-round pick has developed an immediate chemistry with 2024 second-rounder Ladd McConkey. They're one of the best duos in football so far. Having won five of their last six games while scoring 26 or more points in four of them, the Chargers will look to find more success on Sunday.
Chargers defensive breakdown: One of the best units in all of football
There's no dancing around it: Jesse Minter's defense is one of the best in the NFL. Week 4's preview posed it as more of a possibility, but now it's a mere fact with the sample size growing. Prior to Sunday's play, the Chargers are a top-five group in a multitude of categories including overall scoring, points per drive, EPA and series conversion rate surrendered. That's paired with a No. 8 slotting in turnover rate.
Coverage-wise, Minter's collective doesn't opt for Cover 1 (11%) or Cover 3 (28%) too often. Their bread and butter is quarters coverage, where they rank second in the sport with a 24% usage rate. Patrick Mahomes will have his hands full trying to create plays on Sunday, especially against a defense that ranks third in passing EPA allowed. On the ground, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are a formidable duo but the Chiefs' proficiency will be tested. Los Angeles is a fringe top-10 run defense with Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Poona Ford and others leading the way.
Two matchup-specific things to watch are situational splits and pressure. The Chiefs' success on third downs is well-documented, regardless of the yardage. The Chargers could match some of that, though, as they're giving up third-down conversions at one of the lowest rates. The red zone is where Kansas City could struggle, as they're 24th but Los Angeles is second. Finally, Minter blitzes at a middling 22.8% clip and is 25th in pressure rate. They can still get after the quarterback, however, sitting just outside the top five in sacks.
Players to watch in Chiefs vs. Chargers
Los Angeles: WR Ladd McConkey, LBs Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa
In just 12 games, McConkey has established himself as one of the best receivers from this year's rookie class. Since Week 8, he's averaging nearly six catches and 92 yards a game as the club's leading wideout. The No. 34 overall pick enters Sunday questionable with knee and shoulder ailments but if he's good to go, that'd be a massive boost for Los Angeles. On the defensive end of the ball, the Mack-Bosa duo has combined for seven-and-a-half sacks. Kansas City's offensive tackle play has wavered in recent weeks – how will D.J. Humphries fare if he's inserted into the lineup?
Kansas City: RB Isiah Pacheco, CB Joshua Williams
In his first game back from injury, Pacheco matched Hunt's number of carries with seven. It's reasonable to expect at least the same workload moving forward, if not an increase after Reid went away from the running game against the Las Vegas Raiders. On defense, Kansas City hasn't revealed whether Joshua Williams or Nazeeh Johnson will start opposite Trent McDuffie. Context clues point to Williams and if that's the case, Week 14 is a big-time opportunity for him to stick. That's especially true if McConkey plays (even with his alignment split skewing to the slot).
Week 14 score prediction: 24-20 Chiefs
If you've watched a Chiefs game in the last month or so, you already know there will be drama along the way here. The Chargers' defense is a tough out and while the offense isn't anything to write home about, its style at peak form has to be annoying to deal with. Kansas City secured a road win in Week 4's meeting and with them being back at home for this one, I'll roll with Mahomes to toss a couple of touchdowns in a four-point victory to clinch another AFC West title.