George Karlaftis Doesn't Want the Credit for Three-Sack Day vs. Houston
The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the AFC championship game for the seventh-consecutive season, in large part thanks to an impressive performance from third-year defensive end George Karlaftis in KC's win over the Houston Texans.
Karlaftis, who is now 8-0 in the playoffs, recorded three sacks of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud on Saturday, providing his most productive game of the year at an opportune time. Who gets the credit for Karlaftis's big day? According to Karlaftis's comments after the game: anyone but him.
"I don't really like answering personal questions after such a big team win," Karlaftis said when asked what enabled his performance on Saturday. "Just trusting my coaching, leaning on my vets. A guy like Chris Jones, a guy like Frank Clark, Carlos Dunlap, guys like Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Tershawn Wharton... I can go on and on, you know? What I am is because of those guys, especially [defensive line] coach [Joe] Cullen, coach Spags [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] and [assistant defensive line] coach [Terry] Bradden, too."
Shortly before Karlaftis credited his superstar defensive tackle, Jones spoke to the media after the win and said he was happy to see Karlaftis's success, though Jones delivered a warning to the young defensive end.
"It's good," Jones said. "It's good for us, it's good for him. He worked his tail off for it. I just told him, 'Don't get too high. Next game, they're gonna be planning for you, buddy.' But we can continue to build off of that, that's something to be positive about. It was exciting just to watch it. I've had two teammates to have those type of games in the playoffs: Frank Clark and George Karlaftis. For me, it's been amazing to be a part of it."
Ultimately, the Chiefs' defense must operate as a cohesive unit in order to return to the Super Bowl for the third-consecutive year. On Saturday, Karlaftis continued to share the credit for Kansas City's defensive success.
"I think starting with Spags and coach Cullen and coach Bradden, the game plan that went into it, I thought it was great," Karlaftis said. "We talk internally about rushing under an umbrella of discipline, and the front half, the D-line, the linebackers working with the back end, the DBs. So, when all that stuff happens, success usually follows. Those all working together."