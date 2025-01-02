Arrowhead Report

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: NFL Week 18 TV, Odds, Preview

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Denver Broncos in Week 18 of the NFL season.

Jordan Foote

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Denver Broncos during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have just one game left in the regular season and while it doesn't mean a ton to the team as a whole, some individual players and their opponent have plenty at stake.

First and foremost, Sunday's contest projects to be without some key Kansas City starters. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just one of them, leaving the door open for Carson Wentz and other reserves to get much-needed reps. Securing a victory won't be easy, as the Denver Broncos have a win-and-in scenario waiting for them. A Week 18 triumph over a division rival would get Sean Payton's crew into the playoffs without any other help, so there's extra incentive to take care of business. With that said, the Chiefs won't go away quietly.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Broncos on Sunday.

Game: Chiefs at Broncos

Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Date and Time: Sunday, January 5 at 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS or KCTV local

Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast

Betting Line: Chiefs +10.5 (as of Thursday morning)

This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color) in the commentary booth. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 18's matchup, and Shawn Hochuli's crew will officiate it.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

