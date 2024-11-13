How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: NFL Week 11 TV, Odds, Preview
The stakes don't get much higher than this, at least for now, as the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action for a pivotal AFC contest in Week 11.
Andy Reid's team is hitting the road this weekend for a big-time game against the 8-2 Buffalo Bills. This marks the first time both sides will square off since January's Divisional Round game that ended in a 27-24 Kansas City victory. If a similar outcome is achieved this time around, it could have serious implications for the postseason. Entering Week 11, these are the top two squads in the running for the top overall seed and lone playoff bye in the conference.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Bills this weekend.
Game: Chiefs vs. Bills
Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
Date and Time: Sunday, November 17 at 3:25 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS or KCTV local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs +2 (as of Wednesday)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color) in the commentary booth. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 11's matchup, and Land Clark's crew will officiate it.
