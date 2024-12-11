How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: NFL Week 15 TV, Odds, Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs have won three games in a row, and Andy Reid's team has a chance to secure its fourth with a triumph over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Kansas City is hitting the road for this weekend's game, taking on a Cleveland squad that's lost consecutive games following a home upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. Despite having a 3-10 record on the year, the Browns boast an intriguing offense with Jameis Winston under center. The Chiefs, however, have a two-win lead over the Buffalo Bills for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and can continue to keep pace for a first-round playoff bye with another win.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Browns on Sunday.
Game: Chiefs vs. Browns
Location: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio
Date and Time: Sunday, December 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS or KCTV local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -4 (as of Wednesday)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (color) in the commentary booth. Evan Washburn will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 15's matchup, and Tra Blake's crew will officiate it.
