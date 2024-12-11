Arrowhead Report

How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: NFL Week 15 TV, Odds, Preview

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Jordan Foote

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) watches the replay screen against the Cleveland Browns during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have won three games in a row, and Andy Reid's team has a chance to secure its fourth with a triumph over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Kansas City is hitting the road for this weekend's game, taking on a Cleveland squad that's lost consecutive games following a home upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. Despite having a 3-10 record on the year, the Browns boast an intriguing offense with Jameis Winston under center. The Chiefs, however, have a two-win lead over the Buffalo Bills for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and can continue to keep pace for a first-round playoff bye with another win.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Browns on Sunday.

Game: Chiefs vs. Browns

Location: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Date and Time: Sunday, December 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS or KCTV local

Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast

Betting Line: Chiefs -4 (as of Wednesday)

This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (color) in the commentary booth. Evan Washburn will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 15's matchup, and Tra Blake's crew will officiate it.

