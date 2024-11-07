How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: NFL Week 10 TV, Odds, Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action this weekend, this time squaring off against their bitter AFC West rivals on Sunday.
Week 10 brings the Denver Broncos to town. In year No. 2 with Sean Payton at the helm as head coach, Denver is off to a 5-4 start to the season and is looking to bounce back following a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos have an inconsistent rookie quarterback in Bo Nix but benefit from one of the NFL's top defenses on the other side of the ball. Kansas City, on the other hand, is finding balance as the year goes on and is seeking a perfect 9-0 record with a home victory. Andy Reid's team is the league's best through nine weeks and change.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Broncos this weekend.
Game: Chiefs vs. Broncos
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date and Time: Sunday, November 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS or KCTV local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -7.5 (as of Wednesday)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (color) in the commentary booth. Melanie Collins will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 10's matchup, and Brad Allen's crew will officiate it.
