How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. LA Chargers: NFL Week 14 TV, Odds, SNF Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action this weekend, as it's the second AFC West game in a row for Andy Reid's crew entering Week 14.
This time around, the Los Angeles Chargers come to Kansas City having won five of their last six games. In year No. 1 with Jim Harbaugh at the helm and with Justin Herbert playing at a high level once again, Los Angeles has combined that with a very impressive defense to start the season 8-4. A huge opportunity awaits for both sides – football fans can rest assured that this contest in prime time will have some playoff implications.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football."
Game: Chiefs vs. Chargers
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date and Time: Sunday, December 8 at 7:20 p.m. CT
TV Channel: NBC, Peacock or KSHB local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -4 (as of Wednesday)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (color) in the commentary booth. Melissa Stark will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 14's matchup, and Bill Vinovich's crew will officiate it.
For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Kansas City Chiefs On SI and follow us on X @ChiefsOnSI, Bluesky @chiefsonsi.com and Facebook at Chiefs Nation for additional coverage, commentary and more.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.