Arrowhead Report

How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. LA Chargers: NFL Week 4 TV, Odds, Preview

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Jordan Foote

Nov 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid during pregame warmups before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

With three wins already on the docket for this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will soon have the opportunity to secure No. 4 on Sunday.

This weekend's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is the reigning champs' first AFC West battle of the year. Kansas City has won five in a row against its bitter rivals, but this year's Chargers team is looking to compete in the division under head coach Jim Harbaugh. While they're off to a 2-1 start, injuries and a suspension will make things challenging in Week 4. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have momentum on their side and are heavily favored to spoil the home team's afternoon with the football world watching.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Chargers this week.

Game: Chiefs at Chargers

Location: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Date: Sunday, September 29

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 local)

Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast

Betting Line: Chiefs -8 (as of Wednesday)

This week's television broadcast team is highlighted by Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color) in the commentary booth. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 4's matchup, and Shawn Smith's officiating crew is assigned to the game.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Kansas City Chiefs On SI and follow us on X @ChiefsOnSI for additional coverage, commentary and more.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Read More: Andy Reid Discusses Xavier Worthy Usage, Sets Record Straight on Miscommunication

Published
Jordan Foote

JORDAN FOOTE

Jordan Foote is the deputy editor of Arrowhead Report on SI.com, covering the Kansas City Chiefs. He also hosts the One Royal Way podcast on Kansas City Sports Network. Jordan is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. Follow him on X @footenoted. 

Home/Game Day