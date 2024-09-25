How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. LA Chargers: NFL Week 4 TV, Odds, Preview
With three wins already on the docket for this season, the Kansas City Chiefs will soon have the opportunity to secure No. 4 on Sunday.
This weekend's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is the reigning champs' first AFC West battle of the year. Kansas City has won five in a row against its bitter rivals, but this year's Chargers team is looking to compete in the division under head coach Jim Harbaugh. While they're off to a 2-1 start, injuries and a suspension will make things challenging in Week 4. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have momentum on their side and are heavily favored to spoil the home team's afternoon with the football world watching.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Chargers this week.
Game: Chiefs at Chargers
Location: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California
Date: Sunday, September 29
TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 local)
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -8 (as of Wednesday)
This week's television broadcast team is highlighted by Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color) in the commentary booth. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 4's matchup, and Shawn Smith's officiating crew is assigned to the game.
For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Kansas City Chiefs On SI and follow us on X @ChiefsOnSI for additional coverage, commentary and more.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.