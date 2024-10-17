How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. SF 49ers: NFL Week 7 TV, Odds, Preview
With the bye week in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs are almost set for their sixth game of the 2024-25 campaign. This time around, it's a regular-season rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.
Andy Reid's team is on the road to kick off the next half of its season, heading west to square off against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite a 3-3 start, Kyle Shanahan's group remains loaded with talent and figures to continue improving as the year unfolds. With quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm and plenty of weapons at his disposal, as well as several high-profile players on defense, Kansas City will have its hands full trying to slow down the reigning NFC champions on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the 49ers this weekend.
Game: Chiefs at 49ers
Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
Date and Time: Sunday, October 20 at 3:25 p.m. CT
TV Channel: FOX or WDAF local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs +1.5 (as of Wednesday)
This week's television broadcast team is highlighted by Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (color) in the commentary booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will serve as the sideline reporters for Week 7's matchup, and Alan Eck's crew will officiate it.
For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Kansas City Chiefs On SI and follow us on X @ChiefsOnSI for additional coverage, commentary and more.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.