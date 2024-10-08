JuJu Smith-Schuster on Patience, Preparation, 130-Yard Game vs. Saints
The Kansas City Chiefs' top wide receiver was missing for Week 5's game against the New Orleans Saints, but you wouldn't have been able to tell judging by the box score.
With Rashee Rice on injured reserve due to a scary knee injury, the back-to-back Super Bowl champs were hoping someone else would step up this week. That ended up being JuJu Smith-Schuster, whose star shined (mostly) bright on the Monday Night Football stage. He attributes a good chunk of his success to head coach Andy Reid, who's worked hard to find spots to utilize him best in.
"To be honest, he just knows how to put guys in position," Smith-Schuster said. "He knows how to, basically, use their strength on the field, and he exposes that. I think that's something that, being here, I was able to do that. Like I said, I'm just super blessed. It's an honor to be here."
It feels weird to refer to a 27-year-old as having a vintage-style performance, but that's exactly what Smith-Schuster experienced on Monday. In just one night of play, he had exactly half the amount of yardage he amassed in 11 games as a member of the New England Patriots a season ago. That ineffective play led to his release, subsequently seeing him land back in Kansas City.
Eight targets, seven receptions and 130 yards later, and it's safe to say Smith-Schuster answered the call in a major way. He chalks it up to staying ready and being content with whatever role was given to him.
"After I got released, I kind of just waited patiently," Smith-Schuster said. "When Andy Reid called, he told me, 'We can put you [in] a little package deal.' Even just that, coming back to a place like here, I was OK with that. I was OK being the leader in the room, I was OK with just being the guy to try to help our young guys to get right. You're right, I think when the opportunity presents itself, I want to step up. I love the adversity. I love being down. I love the doubts. I've always bet on myself. I came here on a one-year deal, bet on myself and it worked out for me. Coming back here was kind of like a no-brainer. I love the pressure my teammates put on me, [it] helps make me a better person."
Moving forward, the Chiefs will need more meaningful contributions from their entire wideout depth chart. Until a move to replace Rice is made – and if one is even made – a ton of pressure will be on players like Smith-Schuster, fellow veteran Justin Watson and rookie Xavier Worthy. Everyone's role is a critical one at this point, especially considering how important Rice was to the offense before his injury.
If Smith-Schuster's teammates follow his method for preparing, perhaps some of the big-time production can rub off on them next.
"Just studying, studying, studying," Smith-Schuster said. "I'm a guy that's pen-and-paper, 24/7, flash cards. Being able to know everybody's spots on the field – you just never know when your opportunity comes. When that time comes, you've just got to maximize it."