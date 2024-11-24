Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 12 vs. Carolina Panthers
The Kansas City Chiefs are hitting the road once again and this time around, Andy Reid's club is seeking a bounce-back performance following its first loss. The 3-7 Carolina Panthers may seem like an easy opponent on the surface, but Dave Canales and company are coming off a bye week and consecutive wins beforehand. Should the reigning champs step up on Sunday, multiple players could make waves in the process.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 12.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 12 game notes.
Patrick Mahomes closing in on a legendary Chiefs record
In Week 11's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes had his second three-touchdown passing performance in three games. The two-time NFL MVP's scoring numbers are beginning to trend up, and this Sunday presents a massive opportunity for him. Should Mahomes throw for three touchdowns, he'll tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most in Chiefs history. If he converts on a fourth, he'll be the team record-holder. Mahomes is poised to break that record before even turning 30 – a road game in Week 12 might be the time to do it.
Major opportunities for Travis Kelce in Week 12
There are multiple impressive franchise or NFL ranks at stake for Travis Kelce on Sunday. Most importantly, the future Hall of Fame tight end can pass Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving touchdowns in Chiefs history if he scores in Week 12. Additionally, he's just six yards shy of tying Antonio Gates for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end ever. To cap it all off, Kelce needs just nine yards after the catch to tie longtime Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald for the fifth-most in a career since 1992. Kelce's current and historical NFL greatness is obvious, but he can add to his legacy this weekend in Charlotte.
Another week, another chance for Chris Jones to pass Justin Houston
Despite making a sizable impact pretty much every week, star defensive tackle Chris Jones has now gone without a sack in six straight games following his two-sack effort in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones has four quarterback hits and seemingly countless pressures during that span, yet everyone's favorite box score stat remains silent. Should Jones snap out of the slump on Sunday, he will break a tie with longtime Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston for the fourth-most sacks in Kansas City history. Jones has a ton of work to do (8.5 sacks) if he wants to tie Neil Smith at third place, but some work can be done in Week 12.
Contextualizing the start to George Karlaftis's career
Speaking of sacks, George Karlaftis had three in a row coming out of the bye week and has gone without one in two consecutive contests. If he can take down Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in Week 12, the former first-round pick will pass Jacksonville Jaguars standout Travon Walker – a fellow 2022 NFL Draft pick – for the second-most by a defensive end in his first 45 games played. Karlaftis currently has 20.5 sacks in 43 games, so time is running out for him to climb that early-career leaderboard.