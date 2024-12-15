Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 15 vs. Cleveland Browns
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action this weekend, hitting the road to square off against a Cleveland Browns squad that's searching for its fourth win of the season. Andy Reid's team, on the other hand, is looking to lock up win No. 13 and continue to pace for the one-seed in the AFC. In addition to the team accomplishment, several players can rise up the leaderboards this weekend as well.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 15.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 15 game notes.
Contextualizing the start to Patrick Mahomes's career
Despite seeing his numbers dip in the past couple of seasons, there's no denying that Patrick Mahomes remains one of the premier talents in the sport. That's been evident since his very first start, and he has another chance to justify that on Sunday. With just 88 passing yards against the Browns, Mahomes will pass New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr for the third-most passing yards in a player's first eight seasons. Considering that Mahomes sat on the bench for almost all of his rookie campaign, it's remarkable that he's made up so much ground. He can bridge the gap even more in Week 15.
Is this the week Travis Kelce finally passes Tony Gonzalez?
It feels like Travis Kelce has been on some sort of record watch for the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign. That continues in Week 15, as he remains just one touchdown shy of breaking his tie with Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving scores in franchise history. Not only that, but Kelce is 17 points shy of passing running back Priest Holmes for the most non-kicker points with the Chiefs. Finally, two receptions of 25-plus yards can put Kelce past Antonio Gates for the second-most by a tight end in their career. As usual, there's plenty of historical greatness on the line for the 35-year-old this weekend.
Creed Humphrey set to rise up the Chiefs leaderboard for starts
Last week, we highlighted how center Creed Humphrey's consecutive starts streak was ready to put him into a tie with cornerback Brandon Carr. Once Humphrey takes the first snap on Sunday, he'll pass Carr for the second-most consecutive games started to begin a Chiefs career. With thousands of snaps under his belt, Humphrey may be Kansas City's most consistent player on a week-to-week basis. He's likely the best in the game, and he has the durability to back that up. He can take another step up that ladder in Week 15.
Will Harrison Butker's return bring a new feat?
With the Matthew Wright and Spencer Shrader eras now over with, everything is setting up for Harrison Butker to make his return to the lineup against the Browns after a four-game absence. If he picks up where he left off, he could also climb up the leaderboards on Sunday. With one make of 50-plus yards in Cleveland, he'll enter a tie with Greg Zuerlein and Chase McLaughlin for the sixth-most such boots since Butker entered the league in 2017. Butker, known for his accuracy from every part of the field, could be in for a smooth transition in Week 15.