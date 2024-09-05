Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Weather Delay Updates: When Will NFL Kickoff Resume?
The first kickoff of the 2024 NFL season will be coming later than expected, as the 7:20 p.m. CT start time has been delayed for the Week 1 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Update: According to multiple reports, the game is now set to kick off at 7:40 p.m. CT, delayed 20 minutes by the inclement weather. The story continues below as originally published.
Roughly an hour before kickoff, lightning strikes were seen near the stadium as rain began to pour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. After the lightning was spotted, the team put the a message on the jumbotron as the teams returned to their respective locker rooms:
"Please be advised that due to pending weather conditions, all event/game activities will be interrupted," the message read. "GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium asks that all guests make their way to the concourses and out of the elements and follow the direction of Stadium Staff. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium apologizes for the inconvenience and will inform you when it is safe to return to your seat. Thank You."
Shortly after the message was posted, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest tweeted that he was expecting a delay.
"Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. but I’m hearing there will be a delay due to warmups being held up," Derrick wrote. The Chiefs kick returners had just come on the field. Delay of 20-30 minutes possible but no official timeline yet."
At 6:39 p.m., Derrick wrote that there was "no change in the status of the weather delay" but that officials were hoping to kick off as close to the regularly scheduled 7:22 p.m. kick as possible, but that a delay remained likely.
At 6:42 p.m., Adam Teicher of ESPN noted that the jumbotron message was still up and warmups had not continued despite the fact that the "rain is easing."
Harold Kuntz of FOX 4 posted on Twitter/X that the NBC broadcast crew was "dealing with [some] chaos" while trying to construct an "impromptu set in the tunnel due to pouring rain."