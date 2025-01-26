Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: AFC Championship Game Preview, Score Predictions
Following a divisional round victory over the Houston Texans, the stakes are raised even higher for the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Coming to town are the Buffalo Bills for the conference title game, with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for the AFC championship contest.
Joshua Brisco: Not only could I absolutely see either team winning this game, I could see either team winning by double-digits. If the Bills' defensive line overpowers Kansas City's offensive line with Joe Thuney and Mike Caliendo on the left side, the Chiefs could be in for a long day of limited offensive success. If the Chiefs can wrangle Josh Allen while allowing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to take advantage of their matchups in coverage, the Bills could see a similar fate. Ultimately, I expect both sides to win some and lose some. With a narrow edge to the Chiefs' defense and a cautious bet on KC's ability to give Mahomes just enough time to function, I'm banking on one critical mistake from Buffalo being enough to break the tie.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Bills 24
Jordan Foote: In a similar vein to Brisco's pick, I'm rolling with the winner either making one fewer game-breaking mistake or simply not committing one at all. While both clubs come into this game riding some positive turnover luck, Buffalo seems bound for regression at some point. Josh Allen is a phenomenal quarterback who's earned the respect of Mahomes but in this situation, Mahomes is the only signal-caller I trust more to get the job done. Marginal advantages like that, as well as playing at home and having a better coaching staff, makes championship DNA shine through here. It wouldn't surprise me one bit to see the Bills win but for the rest of this run, it's hard to bet against the Chiefs.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Bills 23
Zack Eisen: The Chiefs will take on the Bills in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. There has been a lot of anticipation building up for this game, with a lot of the talking heads believing it’s Buffalo’s time. However, they have said this every year and have continuously been proven wrong by Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs understand the goal and history in front of them. They are as healthy as they have been all season and have been playing their best football these past few weeks. On Sunday, they put together a statement performance to advance to their third straight Super Bowl.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Bills 17
Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are one win away from playing in their third consecutive Super Bowl and their fifth in six years. The lights are never too bright for Patrick Mahomes and company. While the Bills seem to have their number in the regular season, the Chiefs always have an answer for them in the postseason. I expect the Chiefs'; defense to play much better with the additions of Charles Omenihu and Jaylen Watson. Josh Allen should be prepared to take a few sacks, which is something the Chiefs couldn’t do in the Week 11 meeting. Mahomes should spread the ball out more evenly this week, even though I still expect Travis Kelce to get his touches. There’s no way I’d pick against the Chiefs at Arrowhead with a chance to keep the Lamar Hunt trophy in Kansas City and a chance to make history in a few weeks.