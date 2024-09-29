Kansas City Chiefs vs. LA Chargers: Week 4 Preview, Score Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs have their second road game in a row on Sunday, with Week 4 bringing a matchup against a bitter AFC West rival.
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, 2-1 on the season, await the reigning Super Bowl champions. While Kansas City has a controlling recent lead in their series against Los Angeles, it's a new era of football in California. On the other hand, injuries and a suspension to Derwin James could make things challenging for the home team.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 4 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs are a much better (and healthier) football team than the Chargers. Even as a long-term believer in the Jim Harbaugh/Justin Herbert duo, I'm selling LA's stock in the short term. The 2-1 Chargers have wins over the Carolina Panthers and the team who lost to the Panthers (the Las Vegas Raiders). They're decimated by injuries, and even if Herbert is able to play vs. Kansas City, he'll be playing through a high ankle sprain behind a patchwork offensive line. Travis Kelce is in a perfect position to get back on track especially while Derwin James is suspended, and I'd be shocked if KC lost this game.
Still, I can't shake the idea that this is a low-scoring Carson Steele show where the Chiefs take an early lead and get out of LA without putting much on tape. Despite making semi-serious 13-10 predictions throughout the week, I do believe KC will put up a few more points without James or Joey Bosa on the field, but I don't expect tremendous fireworks on the Chiefs' business trip.
Prediction: Chiefs 20, Chargers 10
Jordan Foote: Until proven otherwise, I'm going to stay convinced that the Chiefs will do just enough to get by in non-playoff games. This weekend shouldn't be any different, and the Chargers will give them plenty of room for error anyway. Similar to Brisco's assessment, I think Harbaugh and Herbert will be a successful pairing down the line. With so many injuries stacking up and the offense not being potent yet, though, it's hard not to roll with the Chiefs here. They're a more complete and healthy team at this juncture (which is saying a lot). Look for Kelce to score his first touchdown of the season in Week 4.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 17
Zack Eisen: The Chiefs head to Los Angeles to face a banged-up Chargers team. They will be missing their starting tackles and two of their three best defensive players. Also, their starting quarterback is banged up. It sets up for a comfortable Chiefs victory. However, that’s not how they have played games over the last two seasons. Getting the offense on the right track would be nice for Kansas City. It starts with Patrick Mahomes, who hasn’t been himself to start the year. This game could be a chance for him to get himself and the rest of the offense back on track. Establishing Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce would help build confidence for the unit.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 17
Mark Van Sickle: The Chargers are hurting with several key players missing the game or not playing at full strength. This seems like a good game for Kelce to break out. We’ve all been waiting for it! I also think this is the day we see Carson Steele get his first regular-season touchdown as a Chief. The defense should be able to smother Herbert. The Chiefs and Chargers typically play close games but with everything working against the Chargers this week, I’ve got to take the Chiefs by double digits.