Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Week 8 Preview, Score Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs are hitting the road for the second game in a row and this time around, it's a classic division rivalry matchup for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Playing host this weekend are the Las Vegas Raiders, who have a 2-5 record through seven games. Antonio Pierce's squad is struggling to replicate the grind-it-out success it achieved late last season and on the offensive side of the ball, things are going about as smoothly as a road covered in potholes. Andy Reid's crew, on the other hand, is the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and is heavily favored to secure a win in Week 8. Will Kansas City get revenge for its Christmas Day loss last year, or could Las Vegas notch the upset over their AFC West foes?
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 8 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: Thanks in large part to the Grinch-level event of the most recent Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup, there has been virtually no discussion about this becoming a "trap game" for the Chiefs. With last year's Christmas embarrassment and puppet-based shenanigans in training camp, this game has the feel of a rivalry again. Add in DeAndre Hopkins's Chiefs debut and KC's attempt to rebuild the wide receiver room in midair — the Chiefs have no excuse to be unfocused in Week 8. While this would be a great opportunity for Patrick Mahomes to begin to repair his ugly 2024 stat line, the Chiefs' defense is the unit that should dominate this game from start to finish.
Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 10
Jordan Foote: While it's true that the Chiefs sometimes avoid blowing out the teams they should, they're on the heels of consecutive double-digit victories. Despite their laundry list of injuries, they're simply a far more talented and better-coached team than the Raiders heading into this one. In my preview for this weekend's game, I highlighted just how anemic the Las Vegas offense is both through the air and on the ground. That's a recipe for a Steve Spagnuolo masterclass. Offensively, the addition of Hopkins should keep things afloat as Kansas City sails to another convincing win and rises to 7-0 on the season.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Raiders 13
Zack Eisen: The Chiefs return to the stadium where they captured their third Super Bowl in five years and cemented their dynastic reign over the NFL. This time, they return with a new weapon named DeAndre Hopkins. After a midweek trade, it'll be interesting to see how many snaps Hopkins plays and how involved he is on those snaps. Watching him and Xavier Worthy work in tandem will also be fun, as it'll signal the Chiefs' offensive vision moving forward. Patrick Mahomes gets back to his gaudy number ways today and Andy Reid gets his sixth win in Allegiant Stadium, which is tied for the most by any coach.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 10
Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs continue to win despite injuries that keep piling up over the first half of the season. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jaylen Watson are the latest additions to that list, but the team presses on. The Raiders continue to be a garbage organization, and one flukey win in Kansas City on Christmas Day doesn’t change that. The Chiefs win big today with Mahomes spreading the ball around to all of the pass catchers (including newly acquired wide receiver Deandre Hopkins), Kareem Hunt continuing to pound the rock and the defense remaining steady.