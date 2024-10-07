Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints: Week 5 Preview, Score Predictions
After two games away from their beloved faithful, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in town for a home outing on the brightest of regular-season stages. A matchup with the visiting New Orleans Saints awaits on Monday Night Football, and both sides have plenty to play for.
For Andy Reid's club, a perfect start to the season is hanging in the balance. With the Minnesota Vikings winning on Sunday, Kansas City needs a victory in order to remain one of two unbeaten teams left in the league. On the other side, New Orleans is right in the thick of a division battle and could rise back above .500 with a win. On the heels of back-to-back losses, Dennis Allen's crew could greatly benefit from a road upset.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 5 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs may be able to rejuvenate their battered offense over the course of the bye week, but barring an enormous dose of trust in Xavier Worthy, I'm not expecting a high-flying, free-flowing performance from Patrick Mahomes and Co. until further notice. They can, however, play smart, consistent football that produces enough points to support KC's suffocating defense. Chris Jones is perfectly positioned to disrupt Derek Carr with the type of quick, up-the-middle pressure that derails the Saints quarterback, and Trent McDuffie vs. Chris Olave should be an incredible battle where Olave, in a rare occasion, doesn't have the clear matchup advantage.
Prediction: Chiefs 20, Saints 17
Jordan Foote: I'm sticking with the same prediction here that I made in Week 5's preview. The Chiefs will surely miss Rashee Rice in this one but if it forces Andy Reid to get creative and maximize what he has on offense, it could help keep the Kansas City offense afloat. Expect a steady dose of Kareem Hunt and plenty of Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy. How the Chiefs replace Rice elsewhere might make or break the game. On defense, slowing down a potent Saints offense is much easier said than done, but Steve Spagnuolo has the personnel to do it. Now it's just a matter of containing Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara enough to emerge with a win. Until proven otherwise, let's assume the Chiefs can do that.
Prediction: Chiefs 23, Saints 21
Zack Eisen: After what has happened in the AFC over the last two weeks, the Chiefs can solidify sole possession of first place in the conference heading into their bye. The Saints came out of the gates incredibly fast this season but have really cooled off the last two weeks. The key for the Chiefs' defense will be to continue their stout play against the run and let Spagnuolo confuse Carr with his blitzes. For the offense, will someone emerge with the Chiefs missing three of their top weapons heading into the season? Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy will undoubtedly be a part of the offense, but who else can Patrick Mahomes give the ball to?
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Saints 17
Mark Van Sickle: At this point, who knows what it going to happen during any given Chiefs game. Maybe Kareem Hunt will go off for 100 yards. Perhaps JuJu Smith-Schuster will get an expanded target share due to Rashee Rice being out with an injury. The offense needs to stop turning the ball over and they will be fine. One thing that needs to remain constant: the defense should be a force. This might be an entertaining game or an ugly one but either way, the Chiefs should come out on top in prime time on MNF!