New Chiefs Starting Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson in Concussion Protocol vs. Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs' thin cornerback group became even thinner on Sunday, as cornerback Nazeeh Johnson was sidelined early in KC's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson entered concussion protocol after being injured in the first half and was ruled out during the halftime break.
Johnson got the start against the Raiders due to cornerback Jaylen Watson's ankle injury that sent him to the injured reserve list this week. Behind Johnson, the Chiefs have Joshua Williams, Chris Rolland-Wallace and Keith Taylor, with Taylor signing to the active roster from KC's practice squad after Watson's injury.
Early in the week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed the team's confidence in Johnson's ability to step in for Watson.
“Every week, he’s gotten better and stronger and so that’s the main thing," Reid said regarding Johnson. "He’s a good player. Just that he has the confidence in his leg and the leg’s strong and that just happens by playing. Every week it’s been a positive going forward, and he’s ready for the spot. [Williams has] also been in there, he’s done it, so he knows what it takes. Two different body types, and we’ll need both of them and they both need to step up. Watson was having a heck of a year. Now these guys have an opportunity here to step in and do the same.”
Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Rolland-Wallace recorded his first NFL interception. On Thursday, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discussed how the undrafted rookie fought his way on to the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster and what Rolland-Wallace brings to the Chiefs' defense now.
"We really didn't know a lot about him, knew he was a good football [player]," Spagnuolo said. "He did play some nickel, he had played some safety but he was mainly a corner. I think at the time, we had a lot of corner numbers and Chris played a lot more safety in training camp than he actually played nickel and corner. What was impressive to me was how smart he was. Here's a guy that goes from playing outside in college and some nickel to playing safety, which is not easy in any system.
"That impressed me, and then he started making plays. He made them in training camp, he made them in practice against our offense and then he just slowly kind of climbed. Somewhere in there, I remember saying, 'We need to put him at nickel and see what he can do there.' And then he excelled at that spot. It didn't seem real big to him. I was really impressed with the way he handled it."