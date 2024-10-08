Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Sound Off on Travis Kelce's Highlight Reel Lateral
The Kansas City Chiefs' Monday Night Football victory over the New Orleans Saints starred several offensive players who turned back the clock in prime time. Running back Kareem Hunt recorded 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground while wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster led the team with 130 receiving yards through the air. The highlight of the night, however, came from 35-year-old tight end Travis Kelce, who stole the show with a lateral to running back Samaje Perine on 3rd and 22 late in the second quarter.
When quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the play during his postgame press conference, he began shaking his head before the reporter could even finish asking the question.
"I'm shaking my head because I told him before the play, I said, 'I'm gonna throw it to you so we can get in field goal range,' and he underhand shoveled it across the entire field. It's like I'm talking to Sterling," Mahomes said with a smile, referring to his three-year-old daughter. "That's Travis, man. He's a special player, and as long as he does it and it works, man, no one's going to say anything."
Head coach Andy Reid had a similar take on Kelce's creativity, though he didn't compare the future Hall of Fame tight end to any of his grandchildren.
"We do it every day, and he does a great job of the decision to do that or not do it," Reid said. "If he doesn't do well with it, I tell him, 'Don't come back to the bench.'"