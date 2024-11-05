Patrick Mahomes 'Happy for' Kareem Hunt Following Walk-off TD Against Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a thrilling win on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping seal the deal with a formula that's becoming part of the team's identity. Running back Kareem Hunt, as he has several times since re-signing, played a major role in the Week 9 victory.
Hunt got stronger and stronger as the night went on, capping things off with the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes credits the offensive line for getting initial leverage, then Hunt for ending the game in typical fashion by following suit.
“I mean, a great run," Mahomes said. "I thought the offensive line did a great job all night, really, but they did a great job on that play and getting that push. Then Kareem, when you get that push, he’s going to follow it in there and get in the end zone. I’m happy for him to bounce back and come back here and then have this great start to the middle of the season here. Whenever we get Isiah (Pacheco) back, it’s going to be a tough tandem for guys to tackle.”
To say Hunt didn't get off to the best start on Monday night would be an understatement. He toted the ball seven times in the first half but got just 16 yards, good for a ghastly 2.3 yards per carry. Head coach Andy Reid gave him a huge workload in the second half and overtime, however, letting him carry the ball 20 (yes, 20!) times for 90 yards and that final score. He also added an 11-yard reception, going over the 100-yard mark in the final two-plus frames of play.
Mahomes believes as everyone else on the field tends to wear down, Hunt only gets more amped up.
“He wants the football," Mahomes said. "I think that’s the biggest thing, is as the game goes on it’s like he starts feeling it and he starts going. There are certain situations where I might have throws on the outside and I’m like, ‘Man, I’m going to give this guy the football and let him go,’ because when he’s running, even though [it’s] six-yard [or] five-yard carries, they take a toll on the defense."
A quick look at Hunt's stats doesn't quite do his production justice. He has 111 rushes in five games, averaging less than four yards on those efforts but also adding five touchdowns. Kansas City is riding the hot hand like it never has, committing to him for 20-plus carries in each of the last four games. It's been a grind-it-out offense, but Hunt is rewarding those chances with the best success rate of his career. After Monday night's play, the Chiefs have the best rush success rate in football.
Hunt's redemption arc is one of the top stories of a currently undefeated Chiefs season. While the team waits for Pacheco to come off the injured reserve list, the 29-year-old is giving them a capable replacement option.
“It’s been fun," Mahomes said. "It’s been fun to watch, man. I mean, he’s come in the building – since he’s been here – and he’s just got after it every single day. He works his tail off, he prepares himself for the moment and then whenever we get down there in like [the] fourth quarter and the end of games, he’s going to make those runs. Five to six yards, seven yards, whatever it is and he’s going to finish. When you play that hard the entire game, it wears on the defense. I think guys are proud of the way he’s playing and the way he’s gone about his business this year.”