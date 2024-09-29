Rashee Rice Knee Injury News: Andy Reid Provides Postgame Update on Chiefs' Top Wide Receiver
After blossoming as the No. 1 pass catching option for the Kansas City Chiefs early in the 2024 NFL season, wide receiver Rashee Rice left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a knee injury when quarterback Patrick Mahomes collided with the second-year receiver as the duo attempted to make a tackle following an interception.
After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media and delivered the latest news regarding Rice's long-term status.
"Rashee will have his knee checked out tomorrow with an MRI," Reid said. "It's his knee, and I think we'll have to wait and see, but I'm sure it's not as good of news as we want."
Reid was then asked about his perspective of the play and how the team responded in Rice's absence.
"The guys all hung together," Reid said. "I mean, they feel terrible for Rashee because he's having a fantastic year. We'll hope for the best on the report, but if he is out, then... I thought Pat stepped up and just said, 'Hey, we're gonna roll.' Nags [offensive coordinator Matt Nagy] was constantly going through there and just saying, 'Hang with it, and let's go.' The coaches did a good job being positive with that the best way they could."
After Reid's press conference concluded, James Palmer posted details on Twitter/X and painted a bleak picture for Rice's 2024 season.
"It is feared #chiefs WR Rashee Rice has potentially suffered a season ending ACL tear per source," Palmer wrote. "An MRI tomorrow will provide more information, but the Chiefs are preparing for the worst. Brutal blow to a player that was off to an outstanding sophomore season."
Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport later shared similar posts, both noting that Rice "is feared" to have suffered a significant injury, likely an ACL tear.
What does Rice's injury mean for the Chiefs' offense?
Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI looked ahead to a potentially Rice-free future following his departure.
"If Rice misses any serious period of time, the Chiefs' offense is suddenly in a very dangerous spot," Foote wrote. "The unit runs through him, as evidenced by his targets (29), receptions (24) and yardage (288) marks that all ranked near the top of the sport entering Sunday's game. Not only does Rice going down put a lot more pressure on Travis Kelce (who the jury is still out on), but it leaves a group already missing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in desperation. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman all fill different roles and are trusted veterans, but it's hard to see Kansas City successfully replacing Rice's production in the aggregate. His situation is absolutely worth monitoring, as the fate of the season could depend on how serious his injury is."