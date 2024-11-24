The Bad News and Silver Linings of the Chiefs' Issues After Narrow Win Over Panthers
The Kansas City Chiefs needed every second of game clock to lock up a walk-off 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, leaving many Chiefs fans feeling conflicted after Kansas City's 10th win of the 2024 season. I'm not willing to discuss a close road win over the lowly Panthers in the same tone I'd use following a defeat, but I also won't argue that this was the type of feel-good win that assuages some of the concerns that rightfully arose during last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
There's good news and bad news for the 10-1 AFC-leading Chiefs. Let's start with the problem.
The Chiefs' biggest issues aren't exclusive to playing top-tier opponents
Kansas City's defense had two glaring issues in Buffalo: The defensive line could not get consistent pressure without blitzing, and the cornerbacks had a terrible day against Josh Allen and the Bills' pass catchers. In Carolina, the report card was far too similar.
Nazeeh Johnson, the Chiefs' current choice at No. 2 cornerback following the loss of the apparently irreplaceable Jaylen Watson, was baptized by Allen last week before being frequently targeted by Bryce Young on Sunday. Safety-turned-slot-cornerback Chamarri Conner has been outmatched in man coverage out of the slot far too frequently. KC's safeties and linebackers have struggled with tight ends all year. All of those issues were exposed by the contending Bills as well as the draft-pick-jockeying Panthers.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, even better coverage alone won't solve their defensive setback.
The Chiefs' pass rush has followed a similar declining trend. Four-man pass rushes weren't affecting Allen, an MVP candidate. They also couldn't get home against Young, who was benched for Andy Dalton this season.
Since Watson suffered his season-ending injury, the Chiefs' defensive issues have been recurring against all levels of opponent. Opposing offenses still have to execute, but the book is out on the Chiefs' current defense. Focus your attention on slowing down defensive tackle Chris Jones and make another defensive lineman beat you. When they don't, wait for your receiver to open up against Johnson or Conner. Mix in some tight end targets as you see fit. Repeat.
Compounding issues remain on offense, too. While I think the offensive line, particularly right tackle Jawaan Taylor, gets a bit more flak than they typically deserve, the O-line is inconsistent in pass-protection. Similarly, a talented group of pass catchers — starring Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy — also leaves something to be desired (particularly against man coverage) on a more consistent down-to-down basis. It's a solid group with three legitimate weapons at the top, but when the line and receivers take turns providing cause for distrust every few plays, it makes life hard on the quarterback.
Speaking of the quarterback...
Where's the sliver lining?
The Chiefs have been here before, and they still have Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes was excellent against Carolina, both throwing the football and running to move the chains. After a number of subpar performances (by Mahomes standards) in the first half of the season, Mahomes overcame the inconsistencies of his surroundings in Carolina, and he's done that many times before. Mahomes is a one-man extension of Kansas City's margin for error, and he raises the level of the players around him.
This is not an endorsement of a Superman strategy for Mahomes and the Chiefs, relying on the quarterback to put on the cape against three-win football teams, but it's a reminder of what's most likely to happen in a potential closer-than-expected playoff game. At some point, even Mahomes can't overcome subpar circumstances (Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers comes to mind), but he can raise the team's level in a way no other player in the league can do on a regular basis.
Plus, the Chiefs, as a team, have been here before. Last season brought wide receiver woes and an 11-6 record en route to a second-consecutive Super Bowl win. Again, this is no denial of KC's current issues, but it makes it a lot tougher to keep a straight face while proclaiming that the season is all but over.
That recent history doesn't particularly encourage me in regard to the floundering pass rush or the need for significant improvements from the non-Trent McDuffie cornerbacks, but it's a worthwhile reminder of where the Chiefs are starting from and where they have to go.
The best things that Kansas City can earn in the regular season come with the No. 1 seed in the AFC: a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Everything else is, ultimately, little more than window-dressing. If the team continues winning in any fashion, they'll have time to improve before the important games begin in January. However, if an upsettingly close victory turns into an upset loss, the Chiefs will lose the luxury of that lenience and will pay the price for a regular season stumble.