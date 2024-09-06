Xavier Worthy On Scoring Twice in NFL Debut: 'This Is Everything I Dreamed Of'
The Kansas City Chiefs began the 2024 NFL season with a victory, and rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy wasted no time getting to work on his professional highlight reel.
Worthy recorded two touchdowns on his three touches on Thursday night, with one score coming on a 21-yard run and the other on a 35-yard reception. After the game, Worthy spoke to the media about his debut, beginning with the rushing touchdown that came on his first NFL touch. The rookie even recounted a conversation he had with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during a walkthrough on Thursday morning.
"Man, it was crazy, we ran that in the preseason, I fumbled, so I mean, shoot, it was kinda bad," Worthy said. "But just being able for them to have that trust in me, I told coach Nagy, 'I think this play is gonna score,' and it happened. So, it was just an amazing moment, my first touch being a touchdown in the NFL."
Coinciding with quarterback Patrick Mahomes's view of the touchdown catch, Worthy gave his perspective of the play that produced Kansas City's final points of the game.
"I came off the ball and Marlon Humphrey kind of just let me go, and I was like, 'Oh, I think he's gonna throw this,' I was turned around and [Mahomes] hit me right in the hole, and it was just a walk-in," Worthy said.
As a 21-year-old making his professional debut, how did his first taste of NFL action compare to what he envisioned for himself?
"This is everything I dreamed of," Worthy said. "Like I said before, I didn't want to go nowhere else but the Chiefs, so just having this moment and it showing up how it is, it's just an amazing feeling."
While first-game jitters may impact some rookies, Mahomes described Worthy as "cool, calm and collected." Did Worthy have any nerves ahead of his first professional game?
"I feel like nerves isn't really a thing for me," Worthy said. "I feel like I come in, it's just like being a kid again, playing in the backyard, I mean, it's just at a higher level, so, as long as you don't take it as everything else, I feel like you'll be alright."
While nerves may not be a concern for the rookie, Worthy did give a nod to the volume at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium when asked what it was like taking the field at Arrowhead in a regular season game for the first time.
"It was rockin'," Worthy said. "When I first came out, my ears were hurting, so I mean, shoot, it was rockin'."