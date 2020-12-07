SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Adversity Filled Wins Are Crucial to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' Growth

Tucker D. Franklin

While some may see the Kansas City Chiefs 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos as a deflating win compared to the expectations, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. are taking it as a confidence-building victory.

After clinching the team's sixth-consecutive playoff berth, Mahomes said in his postgame press conference the tight wins, no matter the opponent, build the team's morale.

"I think that it builds up that confidence that you can win games in different ways," Mahomes said. "If you look at the way we've played the last few games, we've won every single way possible it seems like. The defense stepped up today and kept us in the game whenever we were having lulls and then we found a way to keep battling."

The Chiefs did just that in their win as the offense had a less than stellar night going 0-for-4 in the red zone and 3-10 on third-down conversions.

Mahomes completed 25 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown in another game where the offense stalled in less than ideal situations. The 25-year-old quarterback was still able to captain the offense when it mattered, leading the Chiefs on a drive that lead to a field goal that pushed their advantage to six points. 

"I think that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "In this league, you have to find a way. Not everything is going to be easy. We're not going to throw 70-yard touchdowns to Tyreek [Hill] every single play, hopefully just a few of them, but we're going to go out there and battle and find a way to do whatever we can to just have more points than the other team at the end of the game. 

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Travis Kelce Remains Humble After Making History

With a 19-yard reception in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos, tight end Travis Kelce did something no other tight end has done before him.

Tucker D. Franklin

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 22-16 Win Over Denver

While it wasn't pretty, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to narrowly defeat the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday Night Football to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Sports Illustrated has selected its 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete. This list includes five athletes, including two Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LeBron James, Breanna Stewart and Naomi Osaka.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Inactives: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Stefen Wisniewski Active for Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have announced their inactive players for tonight's contest on Sunday Night Football.

Tucker D. Franklin

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Denver Broncos will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for their second matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City looks to collect a fifth-straight season sweep of their divisional foe as they try for their 11th consecutive victory against the Broncos.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

How the 2013 NFL Draft Shaped the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs

The 2013 NFL Draft gave the Kansas City Chiefs what they needed for a Super Bowl run and the foundation for a future dynasty.

Mark Van Sickle

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After 11 Games?

Eleven games into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Kansas City Chiefs Safety Juan Thornhill Provides Context to Fluctuating Workload

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of the NFL season and made it back for the first game of the 2020 season. In recent weeks, however, Thornhill's workload has fluctuated for the first time.

Joe Andrews

Three Keys For a Chiefs Season Sweep of the Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make it 11-straight victories over the Denver Broncos as they come to Arrowhead Stadium for the teams' second matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Tucker D. Franklin