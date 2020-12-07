Adversity Filled Wins Are Crucial to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' Growth

While some may see the Kansas City Chiefs 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos as a deflating win compared to the expectations, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. are taking it as a confidence-building victory.

After clinching the team's sixth-consecutive playoff berth, Mahomes said in his postgame press conference the tight wins, no matter the opponent, build the team's morale.

"I think that it builds up that confidence that you can win games in different ways," Mahomes said. "If you look at the way we've played the last few games, we've won every single way possible it seems like. The defense stepped up today and kept us in the game whenever we were having lulls and then we found a way to keep battling."

The Chiefs did just that in their win as the offense had a less than stellar night going 0-for-4 in the red zone and 3-10 on third-down conversions.

Mahomes completed 25 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown in another game where the offense stalled in less than ideal situations. The 25-year-old quarterback was still able to captain the offense when it mattered, leading the Chiefs on a drive that lead to a field goal that pushed their advantage to six points.

"I think that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "In this league, you have to find a way. Not everything is going to be easy. We're not going to throw 70-yard touchdowns to Tyreek [Hill] every single play, hopefully just a few of them, but we're going to go out there and battle and find a way to do whatever we can to just have more points than the other team at the end of the game.