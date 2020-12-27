GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Andy Reid Focused on Play Calling After Close-Call Against Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for the lack of sharpness his offense showed in a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense rose to the occasion on their final drive despite facing struggles throughout the bulk of a 17-14 win.  

Anchored by four completions from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs traveled 50 yards before a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeMarcus Robinson capped off a 75-yard drive and regave Kansas City the lead after trailing briefly. 

In an instant reaction to the offense’s day, head coach Andy Reid said he needs to look back on his playcalling to make sure the Chiefs don’t find themselves in need of a late spark from Mahomes, and the benefit of a missed game-tying field goal from Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, again.

“I need to go back and look at the plays and make sure we’re dialing up the right things and then executing them, or at least dialing them up in the right order and going from there,” Reid said.” I’ve told you before, I’m going to look at what I did and what we set up for the players. We’ll look at what the players can do to get better.”

The Chiefs found themselves in the red zone just twice and made the most of their opportunity once.

The first trip ended with Keanu Kneal intercepting wide receiver Sammy Watkins on a trick play and the other resulted in a Travis Kelce touchdown.

The Chiefs converted on 5-of-13 third-down opportunities, throwing the ball on 10 of the attempts. Reid said attributes the struggles to Atlanta's defense but added there's plenty of issues that belong to his offense.

“[Atlanta] did a heck of a job,” Reid said. ”I take responsibility for that. We got to just got to kind of get ourselves back in the rhythm here. I think we just weren't as sharp as we needed to be."

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
