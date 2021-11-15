Andy Reid on Chiefs’ Performance: ‘We’ve Got So Much Room to Improve Still'

The Kansas City Chiefs sent the rest of the AFC West a statement on Sunday night when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 41-14. They also may have put the AFC in general on notice with such a dominant performance. After a bit of a slow start very early on, the Chiefs quickly settled in to play solid football before eventually blowing the Raiders out in the second half.

The importance of the win cannot be understated, as it gives the Chiefs sole possession of first place within the division. It also takes them from being on the outside looking in at the conference playoff picture to being the AFC's No. 4 seed. According to head coach Andy Reid, his team still has room to get better over the next several weeks.

"It's a good one to get against a talented football team," Reid said. "We've got so much room to improve still, and we have a little bit of season left to do that. So, we're going to keep chopping away at this thing and making ourselves the best we can be as it goes on."

Reid's right: There are undoubtedly some areas in which the Chiefs can improve. The offense can stand to be even more efficient and limiting penalties and turnovers will remain paramount. Execution-wise, though, this was the best Kansas City has been all year. Reid knows it and in what's been a crazy 2021 season for just about every NFL team, the focus needs to quickly snap back to what's ahead.

"In this league, you're just as good as your next game," Reid said. "We're seeing this every Sunday, on Thursdays and Monday nights. The parity in this league is ridiculous, so you have to stay on your game and you have to continue to work to get better. Eliminate some of the mistakes that we had tonight. You've got to keep that going — and enjoy it, because they're hard to get — but just know where you're at and what this league is all about right now."

Looking forward, the Chiefs will play the Dallas Cowboys a week from Sunday. After that, they have a Week 12 bye before squaring off with the Denver Broncos. At 6-4, the team has rattled off three wins in a row and is beginning to look like the Chiefs of old. That's a welcome sight for Reid and if he has anything to say or do about it, his squad will only look more terrifying from here on out.