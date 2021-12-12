Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Andy Reid Seeks Improvement for Chiefs: ‘We Have a Chance to Even Be Better'

    The Chiefs' head coach thinks there are still plenty of areas to improve in.
    In the Kansas City Chiefs' 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, most would say that the Chiefs played nearly a perfect game in Week 14. There are numbers to back it up.

    Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw just four incomplete passes. The Chiefs punted one time. They didn't turn the ball over once and generated five takeaways from the opposition. They outclassed Las Vegas in just about every way imaginable. With that said, head coach Andy Reid said when asked about his team that there's plenty of room to keep improving. 

    "I'm proud of the way the guys are playing," Reid said. "The neat part, Vahe (Gregorian), is we have a chance to even be better. We've just got to keep the foot on the pedal here as we go. We still have some things we can fix on both sides of the ball and special teams."

    While it's easy to point to a 39-point margin of victory and conclude that the Chiefs are just fine the way they are, Reid is right. His offense's first drive stalled out after just three plays and his team was penalized eight times for 63 yards. No matter how dominant Kansas City was against the Raiders, it didn't execute everything to perfection. That pursuit of improvement has been what's kept the team together this year through some difficult times.

    For those who forgot: the Chiefs started this season 3-4. Through seven games, they had a losing record and several fans and analysts alike were writing them off. Over the past two months, though, the team has been looking itself in the mirror and trying to find ways to get better. That's paying off, as Kansas City is riding a six-game win streak right now. When asked about how much this progression meant to his squad, Reid admitted that everyone is enjoying it.

    "Yeah, I mean, you saw them over there dancing away," Reid said. "They like each other. That's been kind of a common denominator of that group all along here — even when there was kind of a rough patch there ... that can be unique in this league."

    For all intents and purposes, that aforementioned rough patch is behind the Chiefs. Now, the task of preparing for a likely playoff run begins. With many of the pieces from the franchise's 2020 Super Bowl win still in place, the leadership and talent are both there for something special to occur. While Reid's players have been performing well as of late, he knows there's another level they can tap into down the stretch.

    Read More: In Year Three, Where Does Mecole Hardman Fit With the Chiefs?

    Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid just prior to taking the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
