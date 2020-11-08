SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs have looked nearly perfect in their three contests since their first loss of the season. The Chiefs look to continue their winning ways against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday before their bye week in Week 10.

Joshua Brisco: The Carolina Panthers' offense, with the return of Christian McCaffrey, is probably a bit more fearsome than it typically gets credit for. The same can't be said for their defense. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense will, once again, succeed however the defense allows them to, and KC's defense will do enough to protect the lead throughout the game.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Panthers 20.

Tucker Franklin: This game will be a bit more interesting than it originally would've been with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returning from injured reserve to face the Chiefs. That being said, I'm not sure how effective he will be as he has only played in two games in the offense. Kansas City will be without Sammy Watkins and Mitchell Schwartz again, but I don't see the Chiefs having a problem moving the ball on the 25th-rated DVOA defense.

For a further in-depth preview of the game, AllPanthers' Schuyler Callihan joined me on Friday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to break down the matchup. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Panthers 17.

Jordan Foote: The return of Christian McCaffrey makes the Panthers a bit more serious of a threat but at the end of the day, the Chiefs have too much firepower to keep up with. Patrick Mahomes should have another great game as KC coasts into the bye week with another victory. Teddy Bridgewater is solid, but solid doesn’t usually score 30-plus points.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Panthers 21.

Conner Christopherson: The Panthers are no pushover, and without Mitchell Schwartz and Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs might have somewhat of a rough time against a feisty Carolina team. On top of that, Christian McCaffrey is back for the Panthers and gives another boost to an offense that is actually decent. Even considering the injuries and opponent, the Chiefs should win this game. Mahomes alone should make the Chiefs favorites in most games. It's hard to see the Chiefs actually losing in this game, even if it's close.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Panthers 20.

Sam Hays: Christian McCaffrey is the best, most valuable running back in the NFL and he is making his return in this game. That does change the outlook of this game a bit, but as we know, Patrick Mahomes is a little bit better than Teddy Bridgewater. Just barely.

Prediction: Chiefs 31 Panthers 20.

Taylor Witt: It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs defense handles a dynamic playmaker like Christian McCaffrey, but that should be about the only matchup on paper that's worth watching in this one. Carolina is a feisty team, and I don't expect a blowout here, but Patrick Mahomes is on a roll and the Chiefs have shown themselves to once again be the best team in football this season. I don't see anything to suggest otherwise this week.

Prediction: Chiefs 38 Panthers 24.

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are coming off a nice win over the Jets while their opponent, the Carolina Panthers, come in riding a three-game losing streak. I don’t think the Chiefs will be overlooking the Panthers this week with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey making his return after a long IR stint. The Panthers will likely have some success running the ball, but Patrick Mahomes and the offense will make sure the Chiefs still win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Panthers 20.

Joe Andrews: In Friday's press conference, linebacker Anthony Hitchens admitted the Chiefs' defense has plenty of room to go in terms of stopping the run. That isn't necessarily a good sign as they face a hungry Christian McCaffrey, who may have some rust as he makes his first appearance with the Carolina Panthers since Week 2. The Panthers have still lost three consecutive games by one possession, and they're hungry to snap that streak. I'm guessing this will be just as competitive as the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, but it'll have a different ending this time around.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Panthers 27.

Jacob Harris: Panthers aren’t even a real species.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Panthers 21.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Eight Weeks of Action?

Eight weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Don't Worry: The Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill Connection Is Alive and Well

The high-flying antics haven't been as easy to come by, but the Kansas City Chiefs' most explosive players are on the same page.

Jordan Foote

The Chiefs Were Quiet at the Trade Deadline, for Good Reason

The Kansas City Chiefs only made one minor move at the trade deadline, and considering where the team is headed, that was a smart decision.

ConnerChristopherson

Christian McCaffrey Returning Against the Chiefs, Will KC Be Ready?

On Friday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas Chiefs on Sunday. McCaffrey has not played since Week 2, when he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Run Defense Needs to Step Up Against Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has improved over the last two seasons under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, but the rushing defense still has a lot of room for improvement with running back Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers coming to Arrowhead Stadium.

Mark Van Sickle

How To Watch Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers will square off for the seventh time in history as the Panthers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a noon kickoff on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chris Jones Returns to Practice After Reserve/COVID-19 Designation

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was placed on the Chiefs' Reserve/COVID-19 list after being in close contact with someone who had been exposed to the coronavirus. On Friday, Chris Jones returned to practice.

Joshua Brisco

Tershawn Wharton's Unlikely Journey from Missouri S&T to Arrowhead Stadium

Tershawn Wharton knew he’d have to put in a significant amount of work to earn a shot in the NFL after departing NCAA Division II program Missouri S&T. Now, he's made it.

Joe Andrews

Three Keys for a Chiefs Win Against the Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs are one game away from their bye week. As their contest with the Carolina Panthers nears, what do they need to do to make sure they only take one loss into the off-week?

Tucker D. Franklin