Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have looked nearly perfect in their three contests since their first loss of the season. The Chiefs look to continue their winning ways against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday before their bye week in Week 10.

Joshua Brisco: The Carolina Panthers' offense, with the return of Christian McCaffrey, is probably a bit more fearsome than it typically gets credit for. The same can't be said for their defense. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense will, once again, succeed however the defense allows them to, and KC's defense will do enough to protect the lead throughout the game.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Panthers 20.

Tucker Franklin: This game will be a bit more interesting than it originally would've been with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returning from injured reserve to face the Chiefs. That being said, I'm not sure how effective he will be as he has only played in two games in the offense. Kansas City will be without Sammy Watkins and Mitchell Schwartz again, but I don't see the Chiefs having a problem moving the ball on the 25th-rated DVOA defense.

For a further in-depth preview of the game, AllPanthers' Schuyler Callihan joined me on Friday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to break down the matchup. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Panthers 17.

Jordan Foote: The return of Christian McCaffrey makes the Panthers a bit more serious of a threat but at the end of the day, the Chiefs have too much firepower to keep up with. Patrick Mahomes should have another great game as KC coasts into the bye week with another victory. Teddy Bridgewater is solid, but solid doesn’t usually score 30-plus points.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Panthers 21.

Conner Christopherson: The Panthers are no pushover, and without Mitchell Schwartz and Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs might have somewhat of a rough time against a feisty Carolina team. On top of that, Christian McCaffrey is back for the Panthers and gives another boost to an offense that is actually decent. Even considering the injuries and opponent, the Chiefs should win this game. Mahomes alone should make the Chiefs favorites in most games. It's hard to see the Chiefs actually losing in this game, even if it's close.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Panthers 20.

Sam Hays: Christian McCaffrey is the best, most valuable running back in the NFL and he is making his return in this game. That does change the outlook of this game a bit, but as we know, Patrick Mahomes is a little bit better than Teddy Bridgewater. Just barely.

Prediction: Chiefs 31 Panthers 20.

Taylor Witt: It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs defense handles a dynamic playmaker like Christian McCaffrey, but that should be about the only matchup on paper that's worth watching in this one. Carolina is a feisty team, and I don't expect a blowout here, but Patrick Mahomes is on a roll and the Chiefs have shown themselves to once again be the best team in football this season. I don't see anything to suggest otherwise this week.

Prediction: Chiefs 38 Panthers 24.

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are coming off a nice win over the Jets while their opponent, the Carolina Panthers, come in riding a three-game losing streak. I don’t think the Chiefs will be overlooking the Panthers this week with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey making his return after a long IR stint. The Panthers will likely have some success running the ball, but Patrick Mahomes and the offense will make sure the Chiefs still win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Panthers 20.

Joe Andrews: In Friday's press conference, linebacker Anthony Hitchens admitted the Chiefs' defense has plenty of room to go in terms of stopping the run. That isn't necessarily a good sign as they face a hungry Christian McCaffrey, who may have some rust as he makes his first appearance with the Carolina Panthers since Week 2. The Panthers have still lost three consecutive games by one possession, and they're hungry to snap that streak. I'm guessing this will be just as competitive as the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, but it'll have a different ending this time around.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Panthers 27.

Jacob Harris: Panthers aren’t even a real species.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Panthers 21.