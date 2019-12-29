Chiefs LG Andrew Wylie, DT Xavier Williams Inactive vs. Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs didn't take any chances with injuries in their season finale against the Chargers, declaring offensive lineman Andrew Wylie and defensive tackle Xavier Williams inactive against the Chargers.

Wylie (ankle) and Williams (ankle) were both questionable on Friday's injury report. Cam Erving (illness) was also questionable, but he will be active as a backup tackle on Sunday. The club declared cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder) out on Friday.

The other inactives include quarterback Chad Henne, tight end Deon Yelder, offensive lineman Jackson Barton and cornerback Alex Brown.

Matt Moore will backup Patrick Mahomes, and potentially could see action if the game becomes less relevant for the Chiefs. Kansas City currently holds the No. 3 spot in the AFC playoffs, but could move to No. 2 with a win and a New England loss. The Chiefs and Patriots both play at noon, and if the Patriots take a commanding lead over Miami and the Chiefs lead the Chargers, Kansas City could make substitutions liberally.

The Chiefs could fall to the No. 4 seed with a loss and a Houston victory. The Texans and Tennessee Titans kick off at 3:25 p.m. central time, so the Chiefs won't know the result of that game during their contest.

Brown was active last week against the Bears as the Chiefs gave cornerback Rashad Fenton extended rest in his return from a hamstring injury.

Stefen Wiskniewski expects to make a second-straight start at left guard in place of the injured Wylie.