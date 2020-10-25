SI.com
Chiefs Cruise to 10th Straight Win over Broncos, Claim 43-16 Victory in Denver

Tucker D. Franklin

On a frigid and snowy afternoon in Denver, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to win their tenth-straight matchup against the Denver Broncos with a 43-16 road victory on Sunday.

The Chiefs first drive of the game was a success as wide receiver Mecole Harman got involved with an end-around run and a spectacular catch to set up running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for his second touchdown of the season.

As Kansas City’s defense forced the Broncos to their second three and out, Chiefs tight end Nick Keizer fumbled after a catch to set up Denver’s first touchdown of the game.

But quarterback Drew Lock’s 2-yard rush to the end zone would not tie the game up as the Denver kicker Brandon McManus missed the extra point.

Kansas City would stretch its advantage to four on the next possession as kicker Harrison Butker added a 40-yard field goal.

The Chiefs defense would continue to flex their muscles as rookie defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton forced a fumble but nothing could come of it as Denver would force Kansas City to punt but the Chiefs were able to flip field position and put the Broncos down on their 1-yard line.

That wouldn’t be the only time the Chiefs defense would force a turnover. On the next drive, safety Daniel Sorensen would halt a driving Broncos offense with a 50-yard interception returned for a touchdown to push Kansas City’s lead to 17-6.

Kansas City’s special teams would continue to shine. Following a 43-yard field goal on Denver’s next possession from McManus, the ensuing kickoff would result in more points for the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle took the kickoff 102-yards to the opposite endzone to put Kansas City up 24-9 with 5:35 left in the first half.

Denver tried to whittle away at the Chiefs lead before halftime, but thanks to two sacks from defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward, Kansas City would take a 15-point lead into the locker room.

In the first half, the Chiefs defense recorded three sacks and two takeaways.

Kansas City had the opportunity to extend their lead after the break but was unable to get on the board on their first possession of the half.

The defense for the Chiefs gave the offense another opportunity for points after a botched flea-flicker from Denver gave Kansas City the ball in the red zone but the Chiefs were unable to get the ball into the endzone. The Chiefs had to settle for a 31-yard field goal.

Butker’s second field goal of the day pushed Kansas City’s advantage to 27-9 early in the third quarter. But he wasn’t done.

After the Chiefs offense once again stalled out in the red zone, Butker came in to tack on three more points from 26 yards out to push the Kansas City lead to 21 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs would put more salt in Denver’s wounds with a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill to extend the Kansas City lead to 37-9.

Denver would add a garbage-time touchdown with under seven minutes remaining in the game. Running back Melvin Gordon would find the endzone with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Chad Henne would come in on the ensuing Chiefs possession and lead Kansas City on a 7-play, 21-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown rush by Henne. Butker would miss the following point after attempt.

