Chiefs Defense Limits Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to Season-Lows

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could tell his team’s defense took last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders personally.

In a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the results of frustration showed.

“The attitude, the mindset — those guys have been rolling for a long time now,” Mahomes said. “They came in and focused in on the details of every single thing.

Though the Chiefs did not record a single sack for the first time this season, they found ways to pressure Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen finished the game 14-for-27 and threw for a season-low 122 yards. He still found the end zone two times, while throwing a single interception at the end of the game.

His passing performance stemmed from the Chiefs’ defensive front which forced Allen to run for a season-high 42 yards — the most put up by a Bills rusher in their Week 6 loss.

“Listen, that’s one of the better offensive lines in the National Football League that we just played,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “To get that kind of pressure on them, just making him move his feet and move in the pocket, that’s enough. The sack is big, if you get it, that’s great, but it’s enough when the pressure’s on. That’s a tough thing for a quarterback.”

Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson led the defense with six tackles. The defensive unit as a whole recorded 44 tackles.

The effort limited the Bills to 206 total yards, gaining an average of 4.12 yards per play. Their longest gain spanned 22-yards, a pass from Allen to wide receiver Cole Beasley in the fourth quarter.

Before Monday's game, the Bills averaged 401.8 yards per game. Wilson said he still wasn't completely satisfied with the Chiefs' defensive performance.

“It could have been a lot better, we missed a couple of plays here and there,” Wilson said. “We’ll have to get back in the lab and improve that. Overall, a pretty solid effort I would say.”

Even with Williams’ skepticism, Mahomes has no problem with where the Chiefs' defense stands after its performance against the Bills.

“They showed why they’re one of the top defenses in this league,” Mahomes said. “They don’t get the respect they deserve.”