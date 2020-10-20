SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs Defense Limits Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to Season-Lows

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could tell his team’s defense took last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders personally.

In a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the results of frustration showed.

“The attitude, the mindset — those guys have been rolling for a long time now,” Mahomes said. “They came in and focused in on the details of every single thing.

Though the Chiefs did not record a single sack for the first time this season, they found ways to pressure Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen finished the game 14-for-27 and threw for a season-low 122 yards. He still found the end zone two times, while throwing a single interception at the end of the game.

His passing performance stemmed from the Chiefs’ defensive front which forced Allen to run for a season-high 42 yards — the most put up by a Bills rusher in their Week 6 loss.

“Listen, that’s one of the better offensive lines in the National Football League that we just played,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “To get that kind of pressure on them, just making him move his feet and move in the pocket, that’s enough. The sack is big, if you get it, that’s great, but it’s enough when the pressure’s on. That’s a tough thing for a quarterback.”

Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson led the defense with six tackles. The defensive unit as a whole recorded 44 tackles.

The effort limited the Bills to 206 total yards, gaining an average of 4.12 yards per play. Their longest gain spanned 22-yards, a pass from Allen to wide receiver Cole Beasley in the fourth quarter.

Before Monday's game, the Bills averaged 401.8 yards per game. Wilson said he still wasn't completely satisfied with the Chiefs' defensive performance. 

“It could have been a lot better, we missed a couple of plays here and there,” Wilson said. “We’ll have to get back in the lab and improve that. Overall, a pretty solid effort I would say.”

Even with Williams’ skepticism,  Mahomes has no problem with where the Chiefs' defense stands after its performance against the Bills. 

“They showed why they’re one of the top defenses in this league,” Mahomes said. “They don’t get the respect they deserve.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire Records Career-Bests in Win Over Buffalo

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire one thing in preparation for the Buffalo Bills — finish it. On Monday night he did just that.

Joe Andrews

Have the Chiefs Found the Right Combination On the Offensive Line?

After a strong showing from the offensive line against the Buffalo Bills in the Kansas City Chiefs 26-17 win on Monday night, is it fair to wonder if the Chiefs have finally found the right combination in the trenches?

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Care How the Chiefs Win Games As Long As They Do

While the Kansas City Chiefs offense that captured a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday wasn't the offense we have been accustomed to seeing, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fine with that.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Run Production Anchors Offense in Rebound Win Over Bills

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t think he gave the Kansas City Chiefs running backs a chance to excel in last week’s loss to the Oakland Raiders. Against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, he made up for the regret

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Rely on Rushing Attack in 26-17 Win Over the Bills

Following a disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to respond in an unfamiliar way with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have announced their inactive players ahead of today's game.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Predictions

For the first time since Nov. 9, 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs will to travel up north to Buffalo, New York, to take on the Bills. Both the Chiefs and Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season and the Arrowhead Roundtable is ready to give its predictions in the quarterback contest of the year.

Tucker D. Franklin

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

For the first time since 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills and the contest will take place at New Era Field for the first time in six years.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Pass Rush Will Be Key In Slowing Down Josh Allen

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season. What can the Chiefs do to make sure they don't drop two games in a row?

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays